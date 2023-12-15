California Theme Park Shutting Down Multiple Attractions for Good

California theme park fans best take notice, as the permanent closure of multiple beloved attractions has been announced for early 2024.

Next year will be packed with fun projects and exciting surprises for theme park fans in Southern California. Unfortunately, “California’s best theme park” is adopting an “out with the old” plan. Knott’s Berry Farm has announced the permanent closure of multiple beloved attractions to make room for a breathtaking expansion.

As Knott’s Berry Farm gears up to kick off the reimagining of Camp Snoopy, set to be packed with exciting new offerings inspired by the Peanuts Gang, the Buena Park icon has announced that three attractions will shut down permanently to make room for the expansion.

Per an announcement released by the theme park, Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will shut down permanently in early 2024, with the final day of operations for the three attractions being January 7, 2024.

You can see the announcement as shared by Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) on X (formerly known as Twitter) below:

Future Beagle Scouts get ready! 🏕️ New and exciting things are coming to Camp Snoopy in 2024! To make room for these new additions, we’re giving you a last chance to ride Huff and Puff, the High Sierra Ferris Wheel, and the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company.🎡 pic.twitter.com/cjjS3KOWUT — Knott's Berry Farm (@knotts) December 11, 2023

While it is sad that these attractions are facing a permanent closure in January, Camp Snoopy will bring even more fun for guests of all ages at Knott’s Berry Farm with updated and new attractions for young and the young at heart members of the Beagle Scout troop.

For example, the Rocky Mountain Trucking Company will be replaced with Camp Snoopy’s Off-Road Rally, a colorful road rally with an expanded track and terrain.

Additionally, the reimagined Camp Snoopy expansion at Knott’s Berry Farm will be home to the brand-new attraction Sally’s Swing Along — a super-sized swing that will take kids and parents up to 10 feet toward the sky — and the highlight of the ambitious expansion, Snoopy’s Tenderpaw Twister — an all-new roller coaster.

The reimagined land will also feature the Barrell Bridge and Waterfall area, a new play area packed with fun activities for the young and the young at heart; the newly upgraded Beagle Express, which will take guests on a locomotive ride through a new set of sights; the new Camp Snoopy Theater that will be the stage for a new Camp Snoopy show; and meet-and-greets with Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, Pigpen, Sally, Marcie and, of course, Snoopy throughout the land at varying times every day.

The six-acre reimagined Camp Snoopy is set to open on Memorial Day weekend, 2024.

Knott’s Berry Farm kindly shared a digital rendering of the reimagined Camp Snoopy area with Inside the Magic as part of the land’s press release, which you can see below:

