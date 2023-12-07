Knott’s Berry Farm Provides Update For Iconic Halloween Event

In a surprising announcement, Knott’s Berry Farm has made an exciting update regarding its iconic Halloween event: Knott’s Scary Farm.

One of the oldest theme parks in the United States, Knott’s Berry Farm is constantly innovating the amusement industry while always remembering its history. Buena Park residents have long loved visiting the Southern California Park, whether visiting the Old West ghost town or the Soak City water park.

To our fearless fans, your screams have become the soundtrack of our favorite nightmares that will echo in our minds for all eternity. Thank you for joining us for Knott's Scary Farm's 50th. Until next year, stay spooky, and remember we'll see you all…in the fog! #ScaryFarm50 pic.twitter.com/6sNDIyByhL — Knott's Scary Farm (@knottsscaryfarm) November 1, 2023

However, the most beloved experience is easily Knott’s Scary Farm. The original Halloween Haunt, Scary Farm just finished celebrating its 50th year with incredible mazes, shows, and the best scare actors in the business. And before 2023 even ended, Knott’s is already planning for the event in 2024.

Knott’s Berry Farm Extends Iconic Halloween Event For 2024

Knott’s Scary Farm knocked its 50th Anniversary out of the park in 2023. Naturally, fans want to know what they can expect from the iconic event next year. Fortunately, some of those details are already starting to be released.

In 2024, Knott’s Scary Farm will extend its days into November, running operations from Thursday, September 19, to Sunday, November 2. That means fans will get an extra week of gruesome goodness next year.

Needless to say, fans were excited to learn that they’ll have even more opportunities to take part in the frightening festivities. Some even declared they wished they could move to California to enjoy the entire run!

That being said, it does make you wonder how Knott’s could possibly top the 50th anniversary of its most popular event. And if the provided image is any indication, guests can figure out at least some of what will be included.

What Can We Expect From Knott’s Scary Farm in 2024?

While no further information was provided beside the new dates, the image alongside the announcement tells another story. A zombified hand coming out of a movie theater popcorn bucket seems to indicate that there will be more emphasis on Cinema Slasher, one of the best mazes from Knott’s Scary Farm in 2023.

That being said, some other popular mazes will sadly not return next year, specifically The Depths and Dark Entities. On the other hand, this means some exciting, new mazes will be taking their place. Only time will tell how terrifying they’ll be…

