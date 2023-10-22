NFL Players Cannot Handle Haunted Mazes at Iconic Scare Event

Scare events during the Halloween season are pivotal times for many theme parks. Universal Studios has “Halloween Horror Nights,” SeaWorld has “Howl-O-Scream,” and Disney has both “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party” and “Oogie Boogie Bash.” While these parks dominate many of these spooky spectacles, Knott’s Berry Farm has pioneered the iconic scare event before any of them. In honor of its 50th anniversary, some of the NFL’s top players visited the park. Yet, these hulking athletes became squeamish survivors during their haunted house hardship.

Knott’s Scary Farm introduced their first “Halloween Haunt” in 1973 as a strategy to appeal to young people that were too old for trick 0′ treating, but still wanted to experience something during Halloween time. Even though opening event only had a few scare zones, the concept still found a thrill-seeking audience. This prompted Knott’s to implement gradual improvements each year. Knott’s would add more immersive elements like, more detailed décor, more convincing scare performers (scarers) and more panic-inducing mazes with higher production value.

Half a century later, the event is synonymous with the Halloween season and a right of passage for many Southern California citizens. This year’s Knott’s Scary Farm pulled out all the stops to commemorate the hallmark anniversary by featuring 10 original intricately themed mazes. While Scary Farm has become a Los Angeles/Orange County fixture, the newly transitioned Los Angeles Chargers are trying to accomplish the same achievement. so several players made their way to the legendary scare event to face their fears off the field.

The Chargers organization sent their newest players to be “scare-fodder.” Rookie linebacker, Daiyan Henley, was the first to enter the mazes. He refused to make eye contact with a relaxed attitude until he was ultimately scare jumped by a poltergeist. Then proceeded to shriek during the remainder of the event. Next, was another rookie, wide receiver, Quentin Johnson, who squatted in paranoid terror to ignore approaching scarers. Then, second-year kicker, Cameron Dicker, “haka” screamed his way through the mazes by shouting back at his scare maze monsters.

These fresh-faced NFL players definitely displayed some funny reactions. They could have used the new, but controversial “No-Boo necklaces.”. This new accessory has allowed easily squeamish guests to attend the scare event without having to be frightened by the scare monsters. However, they are only given amnesty from being terrified by the roaming monsters outside. Either way, it was an entertaining melding of two of Southern California’s most popular institutions.

The 50th annual “Knott’s Scary Farm” has been running since September 21, 2023 and will finish its haunt by October 31, 2023. This legendary scare event has more than 1,000 monsters, nine monstrous mazes, five sinister scare zones, three spooky shows and two seasonal overlay attractions. This event does not disappoint and now guests can either have all of the boos or no-boos.

What do you think of the NFL players’ reactions? Should “No-Boo” necklaces continue on indefinitely?