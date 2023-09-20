Mom Defies Guidelines, Takes Underage Kids to Universal Horror Nights

Halloween time is a chaotic yet essential season for most theme parks. Knott’s Berry Farm has Knott’s Scary Farm, SeaWorld has Howl-O-Scream and Disney’s Mickey’s Not-So-Scary-Halloween Party, and Oogie Boogie Bash. One of the biggest powerhouses to dominate this “frightastic” period is Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. This renowned but terrifying scare event advocates that attendees should be 13 and older to attend, but parent influencers chose to bring their small children to the densely populated, gruesome festivities.

Halloween Horror Nights originates from modest beginnings. The initially named “Fright Nights” was only a three-day event that included only one haunted house named “The Dungeon of Terror” at Universal Orlando in 1991. It also featured several seasonal performances like “Beetlejuice Graveyard Tours.” This show starred franchised characters like the beloved but mischievous poltergeist and Freddy Kruger. The event was not heavily promoted, as Universal was evaluating its success.

Each year saw a significant growth in attendance, so Universal decided to expand the popular scare event in the 2000s. All major mainstays were increased, from the haunted houses to the scare zones to the live entertainment. Since Horror Nights attracted a demographic of teens to young adults, this prompted Universal to make things gorier and more macabre. This would eventually lead to the introduction of character hosts like Jack the Clown And the Crypt Keeper. Additionally, the innovative and interactive overlay, the “Terror Tram” at the Universal Studios backlot would become a monumental triumph.

Universal Horror Nights would continue to get bigger and scarier. It would showcase original content to theme its scare mazes such as Holidayz in Hell, Gothic, Dead Waters, and Slaughter Sinema. Yet, the biggest draw for many guests was experiencing renowned horror properties as fear mazes. Universal would showcase haunted houses themed after big franchises like, Friday the 13th, Nightmare on Elm Street, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Aliens, The Exorcist, The Walking Dead and The Purge.

This year would continue to capitalize on current megahits with haunted houses themed after Stranger Things, Evil Dead Rise, Chucky and The Last of Us. Now, anyone who chooses to look up guest reactions on social media or has attended Horror Nights will understand the deadly amount of production value put into this event. Its pseudo-realism is a significant reason why the park recommends that guests should at least be 13-years-old to fully enjoy the experience. One influencer couple decided to defy this recommendation by taking their (2) under the age of 10 children to the fright-filled festival.

The mother’s narration defends her choice to bring her kids since they showed them clips of previous Universal Horror Nights to prepare them. She continued that they were not allowed to go into the haunted houses and were left with their grandparent so that the parents could enter the attractions. There was no follow-up commentary on how it affected the kids afterwards.

What do you think of their choice? Should there be any age recommendation for this event? Have you seen younger children at Horror Nights?