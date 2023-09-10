Ranking ALL the Houses of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

While Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort is one of the best theme park Halloween events in the world, Universal Studios Hollywood is making an excellent case for itself this year with some of the best houses Universal City has ever seen.

Happy Halloween! Sure, All Hallow’s Eve isn’t until the end of next month, but for many people, Halloween has been in full swing since July. However, it can truly be argued that the spooky season doesn’t really kick off until Halloween Horror Nights begins.

While Universal Studios Florida has already been engaged in Horror Nights festivities for a week now, Universal Studios Hollywood just started on September 7. And even though Universal Studios Orlando usually gets the most recognition for its yearly frights, Hollywood really gives the Sunshine State a run for its money this year.

This has been a banner year for Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood, with four original houses and five based on existing franchises. Genuinely, these are some of the best houses that have ever come to Hollywood. So, knowing that none of these mazes are actually bad, let’s rank every haunted attraction from worst to best.

But First, Here’s Other Halloween Horror Nights Highlights

While the houses are the main event for Halloween Horror Nights, there are plenty of other factors that make for a successful Halloween Horror Night. Here are some personal highlights from my trip on opening night.

The Purge: Dangerous Waters

Something that has always separated Universal Studios Hollywood from Universal Orlando is the Waterworld (1995) stunt show. While the movie is a notorious flop, its stunt adaptation is one of the best live performances you’ll see at a theme park, period. And while the area is usually used as a queue for one of the houses. This year, Universal is actually using the venue for a brand new show: The Purge: Dangerous Waters.

Following typical Purge rules, a senator attempts to hide on an isolated island with his security team. They are attacked by a gang of people wanting revenge on the senator, leading to multiple stunts, bright lights, EDM music, and much more blood than you’d expect. It’s a ton of fun and much better than the Blumhouse: Behind the Screams show, where it’s basically just a group of M3GAN (2022) dolls dancing for 5 minutes. It’s fine, but it’s not worth waiting in line.

El Terror De Las Momias Scare Zone

One of the most disappointing parts of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights is the lack of Scare Zones. The first two, Ghostz and Toyz (because Z’s are scary), are basically one section at the entrance. While the Scare Actors do a great job (the zombified teddy bear delivered a perfect jump scare on my trip), the sections simply seem tacked on.

This is not the case for El Terror de las Momias, a section themed after 1950s Mexican horror cinema, particularly a large number focusing on Aztec mummies. This zone goes all out, with a half-dozen fake movie posters and a bunch of mummies stalking the area that aren’t afraid to get in your face.

Food and Drink

Horror Nights always has excellent food and drink options, often themed around the various franchises making up that year’s event and Dia de los Muertos. And this year may just be the best one yet.

In the upper lot, you can enjoy Chucky’s True Classic Barbecue and the Dia de los Muertos Bar. The former has great barbecue options and an awesome funnel cake. Meanwhile, the latter has amazing margaritas and good Mexican options, including birria tacos with a dippable red sauce.

In the lower lot, Stranger Things (2016-present) runs rampant, with Surfer Boy Pizza, Scoops Ahoy, and the Stellar Bar, which serves signature cocktails and tasty treats like pizza fries and a Demogorgon pizza.

However, the biggest highlight was easily the Cordyceps Corn Dog. Representing The Last of Us (2013), this corn dog is covered in panko bread crumbs and served with crispy potato sticks, daikon sprouts, mozzarella, and a truffle cream sauce atop crinkle-cut fries. While the fries were cold, that is one of the best corn dogs I have ever eaten.

The Merchandise

Universal Studios has always known how to do merch right, and Halloween Horror Nights is no exception. There is a plethora of awesome shirts, mugs, water bottles, and so much more based on the different franchises and original houses this year.

If we were to single out one item, it would easily be the Chucky Popcorn bucket. Not only does it create a fabulous visage of everyone’s favorite murderous doll, but it’s also interactive and will speak when spoken to. It is easily one of the most creative items from any theme park this year.

But enough of that! Let’s get into what everyone is here for. Here’s our official ranking of every house at Universal Studios Hollywood for Halloween Horror Nights 2023.

9. Terror Tram: The Exterminatorz is Goofy Fun

Something that Universal Studios Hollywood will always have over its Florida counterpart is the Studio Tram Tour. During Halloween Horror Nights, it becomes the Terror Tram. And while it has had the same theme for the past few years, it got a new coat of paint in 2023 called Terror Tram: The Exterminatorz.

Larry Larva is an insect-humanoid with one goal: human extermination. This year, he is bringing his efforts to Hollywood to eliminate all Karens, teens, influencers, and haters. So maybe we shouldn’t actually try to stop him.

If you think this sounds more goofy than scary, you would be correct. While the mutated insect designs are scary, and you see people being eaten by bugs, it’s definitely played for laughs. There’s even a Karen complaining that she’s being eaten alive to a manager who is already dead. It’s cheesy, but it’s all in good fun.

While I personally enjoyed this, it had a few things holding it back. For one, there is a ton of walking uphill and space between the different sections, which are all entertaining. On top of that, the sections are further split up by the Psycho (1960) house. Yes, it’s iconic, but it just interrupts the flow of the entire Exterminatorz experience. It’d be farther up on this ranking if it were a bit more cohesive.

8. Stranger Things 4 is Disappointing for Universal Studios Hollywood Guests

One of the biggest highlights of every Horror Nights is the Stranger Things house. Every time they have been featured, they have faithfully recreated the previous season with meticulous detail and startling moments. Seriously, there’s nothing scarier than coming face-to-face with a Demogorgon.

This year could have been the best ever with Stranger Things season 4. Not only did the series have its scariest villain yet, but there were plenty of terrifying and iconic visuals where people were bent in ways that should have been impossible and devoured by monstrous creatures. Unfortunately, many of these moments are missing.

Stranger Things 4 is missing classic scenes like Max being possessed by Vecna, Eddie playing “Master of Puppets” by Metallica on top of the RV, and Vecna floating in mid-air with his tendrils stretching across the Upside Down. Usually, you’d think these were too hard to pull off, so they left them out. However, all these scenes and more were featured in Halloween Horror Nights Orlando.

While the house is a disappointment after looking at its Florida counterpart, it’s still not a bad house overall. The sets are impressive, and the scenes that are still there are well done. It’s just that it could have been better.

7. ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is the Goriest House at Halloween Horror Nights

Evil Dead Rise (2023) is one of the biggest hits of the year, earning ten times its budget at the box office. It’s brutal, terrifying, and bleak, making it the perfect candidate for Halloween Horror Nights. And this year, it can only be found at Universal Studios Hollywood.

The house is filled with multiple iconic scenes from the film and is a sight to behold. There are many people jumping out with pale skin, creepy eyes, and covered in blood. It also has arguably the best finale of any other house at the event. If you are looking to just get scared, then this is 100% the house for you.

That said, it doesn’t feel like there is much else to it. It’s jump scare after jump scare inside an apartment building. There’s not much variety throughout the maze except for the beginning and the end, which are admittedly awesome.

Overall, Evil Dead Rise is an excellent adaptation of the movie with jump scares galore. And if that’s what you’re looking for, then this will easily be near the top of your list. However, that’s all you’re going to get. There are other houses this year that better deliver on both fronts.

6. Holidayz in Hell – The Return of a Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Classic

Universal Studios Florida usually takes the cake when it comes to original houses. Even this year, they have incredible houses like Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, The Darkest Deal, and Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins. However, Hollywood has its share of favorites, with one of the most fun returning from 2019: Holidayz in Hell.

Holidayz in Hell takes guests through multiple prominent American holidays, except they have all been twisted in dark, disturbing ways. Basically, if you’re a fan of movies like Leprechaun (1993), Trick ‘r Treat (2007), or Santa’s Slay (2005), then you’ll have a blast here.

Every gruesome interpretation has tons of fun imagery like Cupid murdering a couple getting married, a terrifying melted Peep, and Satan Claus. On top of that, each section has a theme song, and it’d be great to have access to the soundtrack. The Halloween section, in particular, is a bop.

However, not everything is a hit. While the Thanksgiving scene is scary and creative, the smell of rotting meat is a bit much. Smell has been a more commonly used tool in these mazes, but rotting leftovers is a bit much. Also, since this is a house we’ve seen before, it wasn’t quite as scary as the first time. Still, you can’t deny a classic, and Holidayz in Hell has earned its place as one of the best.

5. Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count Has Incredible Animatronics

For a certain generation, Chucky is one of the most terrifying creations, taking something friendly that we all love and turning it into a terrifying serial killer. The Child’s Play franchise does an excellent job of combining humor and horror (humoror?), and that is all on display in the Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count house.

Not based on any specific movie or show, this house features everyone’s favorite “Good Guy” and lets him loose on the event, declaring that the other haunted attractions are too tame and it’s time to kick things up a notch. In response, he is actually killing Universal guests and employees, keeping track of his total along the way.

This is such a fun interpretation of the character and perfectly creates the tone for which the series is known. What’s even more impressive is that very few actors are trying to scare you. Instead, animatronics do most of the work; the actors are the victims. It’s an impressive feat that separates Ultimate Kill Count from the rest of the houses.

The house genuinely keeps one-upping itself, getting more and more ridiculous until you’re greeted with the most terrifying version of Chucky that has ever been seen. In taking over his own house, Chucky proves that terrifying guests and building up a high body count isn’t just easy; it’s child’s play.

4. Exorcist: Believer is a Great Advertisement for the film

Of all the houses at Halloween Horror Nights 2023, this was the one that intimidated me the most. After having seen the trailer for the upcoming The Exorcist: Believer (2023), I was scared. I didn’t want to see the movie, and I definitely didn’t want to go inside that haunted house. And boy, am I glad that I did.

Since the film hasn’t been released yet, the Halloween Horror Nights team didn’t have to focus as much on telling the movie’s story. Instead, they focused on the moments that would provide the most scares for guests. This includes possessed little girls with scissors, hanging from the ceiling by guts, and a constant smell that kept a disgusting atmosphere. This is how you do it, Holidayz in Hell.

One of the most interesting parts was a demon that appeared multiple times throughout the story. While a repetitive jump scare like this would usually lose effect, it actually felt like it created a throughline. It didn’t just suddenly jump out at you. It reached and curled its fingers, almost as if trying to possess you.

I came into this maze too scared to want to watch The Exorcist: Believer and I still left frightened. But instead of not wanting to see the movie, my emotions changed. I’m intrigued. And if the goal of this house was to make guests want to see The Exorcist: Believer, they succeeded.

3. Universal Monsters: Unmasked Brilliantly Reimagines Classic Creatures

The Universal Monsters will always remain a constant at the parks, whether it’s Halloween Horror Nights or not. This year, four of Universal’s most iconic monsters (the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame, Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde, and the Invisible Man) were reimagined in a new, terrifying fashion.

Each of these creatures has been redesigned to make them more terrifying than ever before. The Phantom’s mask is now made from human skin. The Hunchback is constantly torturing and hanging victims. And Mr. Hyde definitely leans more toward a werewolf than a monstrous human.

However, the highlight is, surprisingly, the Invisible Man. I don’t want to spoil too much but know that he is able to get closer to you than any other Scare Actor in the park. It makes an excellent argument for an Invisible Man solo house in the future.

All of this is tied together beautifully by its setting: the catacombs of Paris. These were burial grounds located underneath the City of Lights. Here, the four monsters have decided to make their home and continue their exploits. It gives the whole house a terrifying atmosphere that truly makes it stand out as one of the best.

2. ‘The Last of Us’ Brings the Video Game to Life

The Last of Us (2023) is one of the biggest shows of the past year. So when Universal announced a house based on the IP, fans were stoked. However, things got even more interesting when it was revealed that the maze would take more from the game than the HBO series. And it’s perfect.

The game’s energy is captured perfectly before you even enter through the facade, where Ellie can be seen reading jokes to Joel with that gorgeous score playing in the background. Immediately, you are engrossed in the world of The Last of Us (2013), with Joel and Ellie helping guide you along the way.

Every set piece looks perfect, with graffiti and FEDRA logos everywhere. On top of that, the maze does a great job of building up to its biggest moments. You start off being scared by FEDRA soldiers before encountering your first Clicker. However, they aren’t fully transformed yet. Each one you see gets progressively more and more disfigured until you eventually reach the Bloater, the most terrifying creature of all.

It’s helped out even more by the fact that there are no black hallways before you enter a section. It all flows naturally, making it feel like you are playing a level of a video game. It’s the best haunted attraction I’ve seen based on an existing IP. Still, there’s one more house that tops it.

1. Los Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America is the Future of Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood

Last year, my biggest disappointment was La Llorona: The Weeping Woman. This original house received praise from Horror Nights fans for its incredible detail and genuine frights. However, I chickened out and didn’t go in. I regret it to this day and swore to myself that I wouldn’t miss out this year. And boy, am I glad that I didn’t.

2023’s haunted house based on Latin-American folklore is Los Monstruos: The Monsters of Latin America, featuring three traditional monsters (Tlahuelpuchi, La Lechuza, and El Silbón) and a new creation for Universal Hollywood named Muerte. And it is easily the best house that the year has to offer.

Walking into the Mausoleum facade already sets a foreboding tone, and it only gets amplified as you travel through the different sections for each monster as Muerte narrates your journey. All three are absolutely terrifying, especially La Lechuza and El Silbón, who each receive massive animatronics that are as awe-inspiring as they are scary.

What really sets it apart are the details in each scenario. Los Monstruos is a full sensory experience, with bones and intestines hanging above you, a giant sack you walk through made from real burlap, and a head boiling in water on a stove. And at the very end, Muerte is there with a tombstone that simply says, “Tú.” It’s the perfect combination of cheesy and terrifying.

Walking out of Los Monstruos, I was simultaneously filled with fear and giddiness, and it was only amplified more when my wife and I exited into the El Terror de las Momias Scare Zone. Everything flowed perfectly and showed what original houses could be for Universal fans in Hollywood. Hopefully, this will be used as a template for future years.

This is the Best Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood in Years

While some houses were definitely better than others, this has easily been the strongest Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood in years. Every single house was memorable and left an impression. Even the disappointing Stranger Things 4 was a feast for the eyes. Genuinely, some rankings could be swapped around after I make my second trip.

It seems that after a few years of recovery from the pandemic, theme park Halloween events are back and stronger than ever. And Halloween Horror Nights is a great way to kick things off.

