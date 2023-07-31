Halloween Horror Nights Accidentally Reveals Mysterious New Character

During their panel at the Midsummer Scream Halloween and Horror Convention, Halloween Horror Nights revealed a mysterious new character for Universal Studios Hollywood.

2023 looks like it will be one of the best years ever for Halloween Horror Nights. Not only will it have haunted houses based on IPs like Stranger Things (2016-present), Chucky (2021-present), and The Last of Us (2013), but it will also feature exciting new mazes like Dueling Dragons: Choose Your Fate and YETI: Campground Kills.

While pretty much everything has been revealed for HHN Orlando, Hollywood is still missing some information. Fortunately, more light was shed at the Midsummer Scream Halloween and Horror Convention with the announcement of a new maze and Scare Zone. However, there was one tiny detail that snuck its way into the presentation, and it’s been bugging fans ever since.

The Grubby New Halloween Horror Nights Character

During Midsummer Scream, Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood creative director John Murdy revealed a new maze, Montruos: The Monsters of Latin America, and gave details on Universal Monsters: Unmasked. However, between the sections, Guests were introduced to a brand new character.

Labeled “Project ‘Eggplant’: Larry Larva,” the slide featured concept art and principal makeup for a new character. He was sickly green in color, sported bug-like goggles, had maggots coming out of his neck, and wore a helmet with a red line through a person. It also had a caption, “Note to self: Announcement delayed. Delete from deck prior to [Midsummer Scream] so I don’t forget.” Murdy read this allowed before quickly jumping to the next slide.

This reveal only lasted a few seconds, but it has already led to much speculation by fans of HHN. Immediately, people thought of the Exterminatorz scare zone that was at Universal Studios Hollywood in 2015. It also reminded some fans of Bugs: Eaten Alive, a popular haunted house at Universal Orlando Resort.

That being said, there is no way at this moment of knowing what exactly this could be hinting at. While seeing an updated version of Exterminatorz would be great, it would be even more fun to see it expand into a new maze or take over the Terror Tram. Unfortunately, fans will just have to wait to find out.

What do you think of Larry Larvae? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!