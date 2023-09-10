‘Stranger Things’ Star Is a Nepo Baby, Father Confirms

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke is most definitely a “nepo baby,” which is to say, a person whose position largely depends on their family’s Hollywood influence. Surprisingly enough, it is her own father, Ethan Hawke, who laughingly admits it.

In a recent interview about their upcoming movie Wildcat with Variety, Ethan and Maya Hawke were asked about the controversial subject of nepo babies. In the last year, celebrities as widely varied as Jamie Lee Curtis, Dakota Johnson, Chris Pine, and Lily-Rose Depp have been accused of using their family connections to secure careers in show business, with little consensus of what this means for the industry as a whole.

Many celebrities have tried to duck this conversation or minimize their privileges, but at least Ethan Hawke is ready to face it head-on.

In the article, the elder Hawke proudly stated, “Put simply, I’m a nepo dad!” Ethan jokes. “And I’m not embarrassed about it.” While Maya Hawke did not comment, Variety itself wrote, “The look on Maya’s face suggests she’s instantly concerned about how that declaration will resonate.”

While Ethan Hawke might not be too concerned about the optics of nepotism within Hollywood, it can be argued that he already has a well-established career.

In addition to critically acclaimed films like Before Sunrise (1995) and Boyhood (2014), Ethan Hawke has also starred in popular action films like Training Day (2001) and the Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series Moon Knight, in which he portrayed the villainous fanatic Arthur Harrow.

However, his daughter has reason to be a bit more cautious about treating the idea of nepo babies casually. Later in the interview, Ethan Hawke says of Maya’s attending Juilliard, “Famous parents can help you get an audition, but they’re not going to get you in.”

Stranger Things was a breakout role for Maya Hawke, who began portraying fan-favorite character Robin Buckley in the third season of the mega-popular Netflix show. Her chemistry with Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington has been a highlight of the series, which is coming to an end with its fifth season.

In addition to starring in Wildcat with her father, Maya Hawke will soon be starring with her mother Uma Thurman in the upcoming dark comedy The Kill Room. No wonder she gets nervous about the whole nepo baby thing.

Does it matter to you if an actor comes from a famous family? Is talent the only thing that matters? Let us know in the comments below!