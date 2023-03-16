Bruce Campbell Destroys Heckler At Evil Dead Rise Premiere

Evil Dead might be one of the biggest franchises in the horror community, and that has a lot to do with how lovable Bruce Campbell is. Besides being one of the biggest horror icons, he is also a man loved by every Spider-Man/MCU fan.

Campbell often collaborates with Sam Raimi, who directed the first Evil Dead (1981). The most recent collaboration was Campbell appearing as the “Pizza Poppa” in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, leading to the actor reprising that role at San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

For those who haven’t seen videos or been exposed to the kind of humor that Bruce Campbell brings, he is not someone to be trifled with. His quick wit is enough to destroy most hecklers, which is precisely what happened at the SXSW premiere of Evil Dead Rise.

Someone in the crowd got up after the movie’s end and yelled, “This moving f****** sucks!” They also threw an empty popcorn tub into the air. The man was met with boos and cheers as the crowd began to get rowdy.

This warranted the perfect response from Bruce Campbell, who replied, “Why are you here? Get the f*** out of here.” Campbell’s response elicited an even bigger response as the crowd cheered.

That is certainly a fair question. If you do not like a specific IP, what would be the point of watching a movie within the world of that IP only to make an unnecessary spectacle of the situation?

Robert Talbert, a producer for the film, also responded, “I don’t get it…He waited all the way through the credits.”

We would not wait through an entire movie if we didn’t like it. However, if something is not appreciated, it’s OK to be critical of said movie. Yelling out in the manner that the heckler did just made that person look foolish, especially with someone like Bruce Campbell, who has made a career of poking fun at people.

We have not yet seen Evil Dead Rise, but the movie certainly looks like it will be a frightening continuation of one of the most storied movie franchises. The new film does not center around Ash (Bruce Campbell), but it brings in a family who see their mother possessed by an evil demon brought on by the Necronomicon.

Bruce Campbell serves as an executive producer of the new entry, along with Sam Raimi, John Keville, Macdara Kelleher, Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Romel Adam, and Victoria Palmieri.

Evil Dead Rise officially releases on April 21, 2023.

