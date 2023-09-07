Universal’s Halloween Event Takes Terrifying Turn, Multiple Actors Brutally Attacked

Right now, it is the spookiest season in Orlando, as Halloween events have begun across the city. But, some of these events have turned too close into a real horror movie, blurring the line between an enjoyable time, and one where real dangers are being met.

At Walt Disney World Resort, guests are currently enjoying Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Much like you can hear in the name, this after hours event is not scary at all, and is made for all age groups.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has recently encountered a sold-out audience; where guests can trick or treat, meet rare characters like Jack and Sally from Nightmare Before Christmas, marvel at the Boo to You parade, and enjoy the high-quality production of Hocus Pocus Villainous Spelltacular, the Cinderella Castle show which brings out the Sanderson Sisters, Dr. Facilier, Oogie Boogie, Maleficent, and more.

Guests can also enjoy Jack Skellington as he introduces Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular firework show that has Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and the gang running through a haunted house.

Although this event is always very fun and adorable, if you are looking for real scares, Universal Orlando Resort is the place to be.

Halloween Horror Nights has been the premier Halloween event that the theme park resort has had to offer for 30 years, taking place primarily at Universal Studios Florida, and at times, Islands of Adventure as well. As we have reported, coming to Universal Studios on select nights from September 1 through November 4, Halloween Horror Nights is returning bigger and scarier than ever. With ten haunted houses and five scare zones, you won’t miss this event. In its 32 years of operation, HHN has been the biggest Halloween event of the year time and time again.

Now, even Orlando International Airport has its very own “scare zone” with an all-new Halloween Horror Nights show now in terminal B.

The shop has just opened for guests, and will likely be quite a shock for those who were not expecting to see a haunted house gift shop when coming to visit the most magical place on earth. That being said, for those who are flying in to enjoy Halloween Horror Nights, this shop will surely be an unexpected yet horrifying treat to both set the mood and bid them a haunted farewell at both the beginning and end of their trip.

When guests visit Universal Orlando Resort and enter the fog at Universal Studios Florida, they will instantly be transported into various horrifying cinematic universes, and some original terrifying creations. There are hundreds of scare actors all over the theme park as well as in the houses, all of which are made to terrify guests.

That being said, they do not even touch guests, and guests are not ever supposed to touch them. The job of a scare actor can be quite dangerous at times, as there may be guests who are frightened and look to hit the performers or some who may be acting foolish and hit them for fun. This can lead to serious injuries for the performers and will have the guests removed from the event.

Most guests are often understanding of this, and treat the performers with respect, but this year, many reports have been coming in that share guests to be assaulting, hitting, and harassing performers.

Alyse (@alyse_hendrix) saw one actor have water poured on her without having the guest get any sort of reprimanding.

To the scareactor in the chair in exorcist who just got absolutely drenched by a guest dumping a WHOLE WATER BOTTLE on them, I am so sorry that happened to you. I was right behind that group and even my friend and even we got wet.

She continued, “And the worst part is, they didn’t even get pulled to the side and get talked to. The fact that this just happened and they got away with it is genuinely unsettling.” There is always a chance that this was an accidental reaction, but this is a reason why consuming beverages is not allowed in the houses.

Willy Rob Levi (@WillyRobL) replted, “Typically, they will do something about this type of thing. It’s why there are cops just off stage near every house. I am not sure what has been going on with theme park guests lately, but this shit is getting out of hand. These aren’t interactive displays. Perma ban was in order”. From this, it seems that more guests are noticing that attacking performers is becoming a more common occurrence.

HHN Cultus (@hhncultus) took to Twitter to share what they have been seeing other guests do to the performers.

These teenagers at HHN become more unhinged every year like who raises them? “KIDS WILL BE KIDS,” but your scummy little teenagers needs to stop tryin to scare actors back, stop touching, stop insulting them and assaulting them. I swear this needs to have higher minimum age now.

The guest believes that Universal Orlando Resort should enact a minimum age policy. At the moment, guests need to be accompanied by an adult after 10:00 p.m. if under 18.

Another guest wrote, “pls stop generalizing how teenagers act at HHN, it is not just that age group that messes with actors. if u want a minimum age then it needs to be an event with no alcohol. 🤷‍♂️ most of the the bad issues are caused by intoxicated adults, not teenagers.”

One alleged Team Member replied, “the most harassment ive gotten on the other end were teens, most of the time even in front of their parents. yes, intoxicated adults are a big part of it— but the teens come in groups and are disruptive everywhere they go. i had a teenage girl turn around and kick me in the leg+”.

In the past, we have even seen fights break out among guests in the park.

Halloween Horror Nights is filled with security and Team Members who try to keep the event safe at all times. Unfortunately, sometimes that means only being able to remove a guest after they broke the rules, as that is not always something that anyone can see coming. If you are attending the event this year, please be sure to respect all of the performers and not provide any physical contact with them.

For those looking to attend the event this year, you likely know of the announced houses:

The Exorcist: Believer

Two missing girls have been found with no memory of what happened to them. But wherever they went, the ultimate evil has returned with them.

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Chucky, the serial killer doll, is back for a new gorefest! He’s hijacked his own haunted house with all kinds of bloody hijinks. You and your friends must try to survive his ultimate kill count.

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Descend into the Paris Catacombs, where you and your squad will face a new horde of monsters: Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, the Phantom of the Opera, the Hunchback of Notre Dame and the Invisible Man.

Stranger Things 4

Band together with your squad to resist Vecna’s gruesome curse as you take on the scariest season of Stranger Things yet.

The Last of Us™

You and your squad must stay silent if you want to survive Clickers and more as the gritty world of Naughty Dog’s video game comes to life.

Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins

You won’t be able to resist going inside Dr. Oddfellow’s menacing menagerie of twisted oddities. But the price for you and your friends is steep: the cost of your souls to feed his immortal power

Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate

No Matter Who You Choose, You Lose

Two warlocks of great power were turned into dragons after trying to take Merlyn’s spell book. Now you and your friends are caught in their epic battle. You must choose a path and a victor.

YETI: Campground Kills

Yeti or Not, Here They Come

You and your friends are about to venture into a 1950s campground overrun by huge, menacing yetis who rip apart anyone who gets in their way. You must flee to the ranger tower to escape.

The Darkest Deal

Fame is Fleeting. Fear is Forever.

Blues musician Pinestraw Spruce will have to face the music after meeting with The Collector and trading his soul for musical glory. You and your squad learn the terrible price of fame.

Bleed for the Blood Moon

Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings

In a Colonial-era village, moon-worshippers witness a blood moon at their fall festival. They take it as a sign to hunt down any non-followers, including you and your scream squad.

On top of that, there will be five horrifying scare zones:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Halloween Horror Nights is opening at Universal Studios Hollywood this evening, as well!

Have you ever witnessed poor behavior at Halloween Horror Nights?

