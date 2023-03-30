Disney World “Karen” Throws Tantrum Over Being Told to Move Stroller

Walt Disney World Resort may be The Most Magical Place on Earth, but a Disney Parks vacation can be stressful and expensive! While immersed in the wonder of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Guests will likely see at least one family meltdown. Some have called adults throwing tantrums Walt Disney World Karens, after the popular term for someone who unnecessarily complains and asks to see management.

On Tuesday, Reddit user u/JoBenSab rode the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom with a male “Karen-” she called him “Ken.” They were on the train with her husband and daughter when another family boarded onto the bench ahead of them at the Main Street, U.S.A., station.

“Ken puts his family’s stroller in the empty spot in our row. I helped him maneuver it on by just pushing a wheel that was caught. It’s at the end of the seat,” the Guest recalled. “The cast member is doing checks and tells me I can’t have that on the end and I tell him it isn’t mine. He yells to ask who it belongs to and Ken says it’s his. Cast member explains it can’t be on the end because it’s a safety liability.”

Then, Ken asked the Guest if she can hold onto it for them. The Disney Cast Member told him that he’d either need to move his family so that the stroller wasn’t on the end or exit the train with the stroller.

“Ken says ‘What if she switches places with me?’” she wrote. “I respond and say ‘I want to sit with my family’. He will NOT stop arguing with this amazing cast member who says that there are 300 people waiting and they need to make a decision and if it fell off it could kill someone. Ken didn’t care.”

The family ultimately left the train, but not before asking if they could store the stroller with the mobility devices. “Yeah, that’s not going to happen,” the Disney Cast Member responded.

“Why one of his family members didn’t just sit by me and move the stroller to the middle of their row I don’t know,” the Guest concluded. “I guess they just assumed I would leave my family to make their life more convenient. In the end I know they were cursing me and I wrote a compliment for the cast member on the Disney app.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.