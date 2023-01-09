“Thought I Was Dying,” Disney Ride Proves Too Intense For Guest

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Disney World Guests are treated to all kinds of magic when visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

When visiting EPCOT, Disney Park Guests can take a spin on the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, as well as Frozen Ever After, Test Track, Soarin’ Around the World, and Living with the Land.

One of the most controversial Disney World attractions, however, is none other than Mission: SPACE. One Guest who recently rode the attraction said they felt as if “they were going to die” while riding the attraction.

User @kvfoster shared the video on TikTok.

Disney World’s official description of Mission: SPACE can be read below:

“What’s it like to be an astronaut? You’ll find out on Mission: SPACE! Before you board, you’ll train for your mission on the X-2 Deep Space Shuttle at the International Space Training Center (ISTC). Each member of your 4-cadet crew will assume an important role: navigator, pilot, commander or engineer. During your flight, cadets will be instructed to initiate a mission-critical sequence… so be prepared! Next, count down to liftoff—and an incredible mission through space. Dodge meteorites and slingshot around the moon—or enjoy a flight path with breathtaking views of our home planet. Your crew is counting on you to make the mission a success!”

Which Mission Should I Choose on the Disney World attraction? Journey to Mars with the more intense Orange Mission. Or, orbit the Earth with the less intense—but still exhilarating—Green Mission. Orange Mission Hurtle through space on an out-of-this-world experience thrill-seekers will love. The Orange Mission uses a centrifuge that spins and tilts to simulate the speed and G-forces of a spacecraft launch and reentry. Orange Mission offers astronauts 44” and taller a more intense experience. Guests who wish to experience the Orange Mission should be in good health and free of high blood pressure, heart, back or neck problems, motion sickness, or other conditions that could be aggravated by this adventure. Expectant mothers should not ride either Mission. Green Mission Take flight on a family-friendly adventure that’s sure to excite. The Green Mission offers a gentler, more family-friendly adventure for space explorers 40” and taller. It uses a motion simulator that offers light movement and doesn’t spin—so it’s less likely to cause motion sickness. This experience is optimal for those prone to motion sickness or uncertain about which level to choose. Expectant mothers should not ride either mission.

