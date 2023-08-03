Disneyland Resort Reveals Massive Holiday Offerings

Disneyland Resort is already considering the Holiday season as big news has been released on what Guests can expect from November through the start of 2024. Here’s everything you need to know.

Come back and check this out: Mattel to End Barbie Production After Federal Plastic Ban

Disneyland – Everything Going On in Case You Didn’t Know

Some cool stuff has been going on around Disneyland Resort in California. A brand new land is opening up for Guests opening sometime in the next two months, but the area is already starting to show life. San Fransokyo, a fictional city in the Disney movie Big Hero 6 (2014), just opened a dining experience for Guests. Journalist and industry insider Scott Gustin on Twitter reported last week that the Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería at Disney California Adventure Park would open to the public, offering mobile order dining. The biggest news to come out of Disneyland recently has been the announcement of Splash Mountain closing down and making way for an all-new attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new ride will feature an assortment of new audio-animatronics and characters based on the 2009 Disney animated movie, The Princess and the Frog.

Come back and check this out: Disney Resorts to Overhaul Entire Dining Reservation System

A new princess experience will also be arriving in the New Orleans-inspired area, along with the new ride set to open next year. The dining experience, however, will open sometime this year, according to the official Disneyland site. Disney revealed the location has received its marquee, wheelhouse, and two smokestacks topped with a crown-shaped ornament giving the restaurant “its distinctive shape inspired by the film.” No further details were given outside of the photo shown above. Still, with these new details released and delivered, it can be determined that this unique dining experience will feature the Princess as she makes her way around the tables and greets you and your family.

But before you can experience San Fransokyo or Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the next big event will be the Holiday season, as Christmastime is nearly here. Disneyland has unveiled some exciting new details surrounding its upcoming Christmas event. Here’s what you need to know!

Come back and read this: New Land Completely Opens at Universal, Immersive Attraction Sets New Interactive Precedence

2023 Holiday Season – Dates and Details Revealed

The Disney Parks Blog has officially released all the information you need for the upcoming Christmastime event from November through the start of 2024. The extravagant event will occur on select nights from November 10 through January 7, 2024. Per the official Disneyland site:

We can’t wait for you and your loved ones to create special memories and treasured traditions with new and returning holiday offerings around the resort. I, for one, am excited to ring in the season with some of my favorite festivities, like tasting my way through the Disney Festival of Holidays marketplaces, watching dazzling projections and fireworks illuminate Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle and snapping a photo with Mickey Mouse in his all-new holiday outfit in Disneyland park!

Some of the things you and your family will get to experience will be the Cultural Celebrations in Disney California Adventure Park with the Disney Festival of Holidays. This event experience draws inspiration from multicultural seasonal celebrations and cherished traditions of Christmas, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and The Kings Day. Enjoy new and returning food and beverage options, dance, music, and Pixar characters! Not to mention the “Mickey’s Happy Holiday” with the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Guests will also be able to enjoy their favorite attractions decked out in the Christmas spirit. Attractions like It’s a small world, Haunted Mansion, Mater’s Jingle Jamboree, Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl, and more. The “Believe…In Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular will also return this year. “World of Color – Season of Light” will also be returning this Holiday Season to Disneyland Resort. Be sure to head over to the official Disney Parks blog website for all the information and more on this beautiful time of year coming soon to Disneyland.