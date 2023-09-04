Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights Goes on Despite “Dangerous” Conditions, Park-Wide Flood

Halloween Horror Nights terrified guests last weekend… but not in the intended way. According to guests, the Universal Orlando Resort event went on as planned despite “dangerous” winds and a park-wide flood.

Halloween Horror Nights is perhaps the most beloved annual event at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal Studios Hollywood. This year, “The World’s Premier Halloween Event” includes ten terrifying Haunted Houses: Stranger Things 4, The Exorcist: Believer, Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count, The Last of Us, Universal Monsters: Unmasked, Dr. Oddfellow’s Twisted Origins, Dueling Dragons: Choose Thy Fate, YETI: Campground Kills, The Darkest Deal, and Bloodmoon: Dark Offerings.

Inclement Weather

TikTok creator @spokesmayne shared this video from a rainstorm that completely flooded Universal Orlando Resort last weekend. Guests huddled together, trying to shelter from the pelting rain:

“An INSANE Storm Hit Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and I got STUCK In It!” the guest wrote. “Opening night of HHN didn’t go exactly as planned, when Mother Nature decided to rain hellfire down on us all 😂😭 And although this isn’t uncommon for a first night of Halloween Horror Nights in Orlando, this storm was one of the more intense storms I’ve ever been in the middle of.”

Throughout the video, the guest showed banners torn by wind and intense flooding throughout the Universal Parks. A “dangerous” chain swung in the air, threatening to hit guests.

“It rained like this for an hour and the entire park flooded,” he said.

Other Universal Orlando Resort guests and Orlando locals commented on their experiences with the storm.

“Hubby and I were waiting in line for Stay n Scream and waited for an hour and a half with no coverage for stranger things but was so much fun!” @shorty_4_11 wrote.

“Bro I live in Orlando and it was worse yesterday than when there was hurricane Idalia,” said @your_fav_brunette164.

