Halloween Horror Nights Opening Weekend Sells Out to Select Guests

Some time back, Universal divulged details about the eerie residences and frightening zones set to debut at HHN this year. The creepy dwellings will adhere to a common motif, focused on this year’s enigmatic figure, Dr. Oddfellow, except those based on copyrighted material. The spooky abodes revealed for this year include the following:

The Exorcist: Believer

Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Dr. OddFellows Twisted Origins

Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate

Yeti Campground Kills

The Darkest Deal

Bloodmoon Dark Offerings

Stranger Things 4

The Last Of Us

The five scare zones announced will have a central storyline centered around Dr. Oddfellow. The scare zones announced this year are as follows:

Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors

Dark Zodiac

Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror

Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood

Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged

Hhn 32 Opening Weekend and Other Days Sell Out for Select Guests

For folks looking to obtain Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and Rush of Fear Passes, you’re unfortunately out of luck as those passes have sold out. According to Universal’s official website, the Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and the Rush of Fear Pass have sold out for the following dates:

September 1-2

The passes are still available for purchase on other nights. They are valid, but that option is no longer suitable for those looking to splurge and enjoy Friday and Saturday. Instead, guests could purchase both nights, as single HHN tickets are still readily available. If you want to attend either evening, tickets are also available.

Another option that began to sell out to guests attending HHN 32 this year was the Halloween Horror Nights Behind-The-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, which is a daytime-only VIP tour for a lights-on look at the haunted houses at this year’s event. Only certain nights in September, October, and November remain available to guests looking to tour six houses:

September 6,7,13,14,21,30

October 12, 25

November 1,2,3,4

Plenty of three-house tours remain available to guests looking to purchase one of the Behind-The-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour.

