Halloween Horror Nights Opening Weekend Sells Out to Select Guests

Tonight is the opening night for Universal Orlando’s biggest event of the year – Halloween Horror Nights. If you hope to get a ticket to tonight’s event, hurry; some options have sold out to select guests. Here’s what you need to know.
Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights 32
Before we get into which tickets have sold out for this weekend’s opening HHN 32, here’s some information you might have missed if you haven’t been keeping up with news from Universal.
Some time back, Universal divulged details about the eerie residences and frightening zones set to debut at HHN this year. The creepy dwellings will adhere to a common motif, focused on this year’s enigmatic figure, Dr. Oddfellow, except those based on copyrighted material. The spooky abodes revealed for this year include the following:
- The Exorcist: Believer
- Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count
- Universal Monsters: Unmasked
- Dr. OddFellows Twisted Origins
- Dueling Dragons Choose Thy Fate
- Yeti Campground Kills
- The Darkest Deal
- Bloodmoon Dark Offerings
- Stranger Things 4
- The Last Of Us
The five scare zones announced will have a central storyline centered around Dr. Oddfellow. The scare zones announced this year are as follows:
- Dr. Oddfellow’s Collection of Horrors
- Dark Zodiac
- Jungle of Doom: Expedition Horror
- Vamp ’69: Summer of Blood
- Shipyard 32: Horrors Unhinged
Hhn 32 Opening Weekend and Other Days Sell Out for Select Guests
For folks looking to obtain Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and Rush of Fear Passes, you’re unfortunately out of luck as those passes have sold out. According to Universal’s official website, the Halloween Horror Nights Frequent Fear, Frequent Fear Plus, and the Rush of Fear Pass have sold out for the following dates:
- September 1-2
The passes are still available for purchase on other nights. They are valid, but that option is no longer suitable for those looking to splurge and enjoy Friday and Saturday. Instead, guests could purchase both nights, as single HHN tickets are still readily available. If you want to attend either evening, tickets are also available.
Another option that began to sell out to guests attending HHN 32 this year was the Halloween Horror Nights Behind-The-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour, which is a daytime-only VIP tour for a lights-on look at the haunted houses at this year’s event. Only certain nights in September, October, and November remain available to guests looking to tour six houses:
- September 6,7,13,14,21,30
- October 12, 25
- November 1,2,3,4
Plenty of three-house tours remain available to guests looking to purchase one of the Behind-The-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour.
