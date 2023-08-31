‘The Purge’ is Taking Over Fan-Favorite Universal Attraction

In a shocking announcement, Universal Studios Hollywood is replacing a fan-favorite attraction with a brand-new show themed after the horror classic The Purge (2013).

Whether you’re at Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort, one of the company’s biggest strengths is its access to many beloved IPs. This includes multiple longstanding classics like King Kong, Jurassic Park, Harry Potter, and the Universal Monsters.

However, not every Universal franchise is a smash hit. Such is the case with WaterWorld (1995), an infamous flop starring Kevin Costner and Dennis Hopper. While the movie left much to be desired, it has lived on as one of the most popular theme park stunt shows in the world, successfully entertaining guests for decades. However, it looks like its run may be coming to a temporary halt with the announcement of a new show for Halloween Horror Nights.

‘The Purge: Dangerous Waters’ Coming to Universal Studios

On August 31, the official Twitter account for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood announced their new scare zones and shows, including a stunt spectacular based on The Purge franchise. Initially released in 2014, these films have become horror movie classics, imagining a dystopian United States where there’s a single day that all crime is legal.

The first Purge movie, starring Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey, Rhys Wakefield, and Cindy Robinson, was a box office smash, making over $89 million on a $3 million budget. Its success would spawn numerous other films, including The Purge: Anarchy (2014), The Purge: Election Year (2016), and Forever Purge (2021), as well as a TV series simply called The Purge (2018-2019). And now, they’ve inspired a brand-new aquatic stunt show.

Don't miss this new show where you will be thrust into The Purge during a fiery, EDM-fueled stunt spectacular.

Located in the same theater as WaterWorld, The Purge: Dangerous Waters will be an exclusive show for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood. It won’t be based on any of the previous films, instead focusing on a politician who escapes to an island to avoid The Purge. When he’s found, it ignites a fiery EDM show as they fight to survive.

While it is still unknown how this will affect the daytime WaterWorld stunt shows, fans still seem to be excited. And who can blame them? The Purge has been a constant at Halloween Horror Nights since it debuted, inspiring numerous scare zones, Terror Trams, and haunted houses. It just wouldn’t be Halloween without a nice Purge night.

Do you think The Purge is a worthy replacement for WaterWorld? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!