“Severely” Burned Guest Blasts Universal Studios Hollywood

A Universal Studios Hollywood Guest alleges that the Theme Park’s negligence led them to suffer severe sunburns. While waiting for WaterWorld, the Guests allege Universal Team Members practiced poor crowd control and unnecessarily put them in harm’s way.

What is WaterWorld at Universal Studios Hollywood?

This live performance features incredible stunts and jaw-dropping explosive effects. Check the entertainment schedule for up-to-date showtimes!

“Soak up some major fun at WaterWorld—Universal Studios #1 rated show!” Universal Hollywood writes. “Experience super wild stunts, like jumping jet-skiers, perilous plushes, firefights, massive explosions, and even an in-your-face plane crash you’ll need to see to believe. This show never fails to make a splash and now it’s even better with brand new sets and new cast!”

The Sunburn Incident

Reddit user u/abowles8 explained that they went to the 6:00 p.m. WaterWorld show but had “a bad time with seats directly in the setting sun.”

“Everyone in my party got sun burned pretty bad and we couldn’t see much of anything but the sun reflecting off the water,” the Guest said. “We arrived 30 minutes before the show started and stood in an unorganized crowd of Guests. Once allowed in, Guests start moving to the right side of the entrance.”

They argued that they were forced into uncomfortable seats despite arriving early due to poor crowd control.

“Rather than push through the crowd, we followed around the back of the bleachers some distance (as did many other Guests),” they wrote. “We were funneled into seats directly in the sun with no shade and since the crowd was so large we couldn’t really go anywhere else. Plus the sun reflects off the water and doubly roasts you. We had to get up and leave after five minutes of the show starting. It was brutal.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Universal Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Universal Park operations.