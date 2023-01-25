Viral Video Shows Shocking Emergency Unfold at Universal Studios

A shocking incident recently unfolded at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Inside the Magic previously that a performer drowned during a showing of WaterWorld, a popular show at the theme park on Monday afternoon. According to a spokesperson for Universal Studios, the incident took place during an afternoon performance. The man, a performer at the theme park, required CPR, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“We can confirm a performer with one of our long-standing show vendors was transported to the hospital following a stunt during an afternoon performance and our thoughts are with him as he receives care. Details surrounding the event are being reviewed,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said.

Reports indicate that the Team Member has been identified as stuntman Kyle Kolar, but this has not been confirmed. An update on his condition has not been shared.

Now, a video has surfaced that shows a portion of the incident. User @fritzkahncurry shared the video on TikTok, saying the entire situation “completely shocked” them.

Daisy Anguiano, who was one of the Guests watching the show, told ABC News that the performer was on one of the towers, and as part of the act, fell into the water.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, some thing or someone might be drowning. It might be the person that just did the drop. Did something happen?'” she recalled.

WaterWorld is billed as “Universal’s Studios’ No. 1 Rated Show.” Guests join an adventure that surges to life with jumping jet-skiers, perilous plunges, firefights, massive explosions, and an in-your-face plane crash.

World champion jet skiers perform stunts for audience entertainment and there are approximately 168,500 pyrotechnic effects fired per year at WaterWorld, including giant fireballs rising 50 feet in the air.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the status of the performer as more details are released.