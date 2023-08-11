Exclusive ‘Evil Dead’ Attraction Coming to Universal Studios Hollywood

In a surprising move, Universal Studios Hollywood is getting a Halloween Horror Nights House based on an Evil Dead film that no other Universal Park will get.

Haloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios is one of the country’s most popular Theme Park haunted attractions. Not only does it create terrifying scare zones and original haunted houses, but Universal gets access to exclusive film rights that aren’t seen at any other Halloween events.

Typically, the available franchises crossover between Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood alongside rides themed around Jurassic Park, King Kong, and Harry Potter. But this year, Hollywood is featuring an exclusive maze that Universal Studios Florida won’t get its hands on: Evil Dead Rise (2023).

‘Evil Dead Rise’ is Coming to Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Evil Dead Rise is the latest movie in the franchise. Starting with The Evil Dead (1981), the film series was originally known for its mixture of horror, fantasy, and comedy while also supplying plenty of blood and gore. Created by director Sam Raimi and led by an unbelievably charismatic performance by Bruce Campbell, these movies became horror cult classics.

However, that all changed with the introduction of Evil Dead (2013). Almost all comedic and fantastical elements were removed to make one of the year’s scariest movies. Ten years later, a sequel was released that expanded on the gore and terror established in the reboot. The new house will be based on this horrifying sequel.

Evil Dead Rise is directed and written by Lee Cronin and stars Lily Sullivan as Beth, Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, Morgan Davies as Danny, Gabrielle Echols as Bridget, and Nell Fisher as Cassie. It also features a cameo from Bruce Campbell. The film has been a smash success and is already considered the scariest movie of 2023.

While it may be disappointing to fans of the original iteration of Evil Dead, this is still a big win for the franchise and for Universal Studios Hollywood. Not only does this help the Studio City Theme Park stand out from its Florida counterpart, but it ensures that Evil Dead will have a continued presence at Halloween Horror Nights, much like Michael Myers from Halloween (1978) and Leatherface from Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974).

This new haunted house will be joining other popular horror franchises, including The Exorcist: Believer (2023), Chucky (2021-present), Stranger Things (2016), The Last of Us (2013), and a revamped version of the Universal Monster brand called Universal Monsters: Unmasked. This is in addition to multiple new original mazes and the famous Terror Tram.

Which moment from Evil Dead Rise do you want to see at HHN? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!