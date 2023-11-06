Knott’s Berry Farm Finally Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Roller Coaster After Two Years

After repainting and many, many maintenance issues, it looks like a fan-favorite roller coaster from the Southern California theme park Knott’s Berry Farm will finally be reopening after being closed for over two years.

Related: Radical Conservatives Accuse California Theme Park of Indoctrinating Children

While most people will point to Universal Studios Hollywood or Disneyland as the best theme parks in California, real SoCal natives know that the best amusement park can be found in Buena Park. Knott’s Berry Farm has been around for over 100 years, cementing itself as a theme park staple.

World-renown for being the home of the boysenberry, Ghost Town Alive, originating Halloween theme park events with Knott’s Scary Farm, and featuring multiple iconic attractions, including the Calico Mine Train and the Timber Mountain Log Ride, Knott’s has proven why it’s one of the best parks in the country.

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm Brings Back Controversial Canceled Show

However, there have been some issues lately, particularly regarding roller coasters. Two beloved coasters, Xcelerator and Montezooma’s Revenge, have been closed for years, with guests having no clue when they might return. Fortunately, it looks like one of them may be returning sooner rather than later.

Xcelerator’s Long and Laborious Journey

Related: Theme Park Threatens to Kick Out Guests in New Warning

While Knott’s Berry Farm has its fair share of classic rides and exciting roller coasters, one of the most beloved has been Xcelerator. Originally built in 2001, Xcelerator has had its share of controversies over the years, including in 2009 when the launch cable snapped, resulting in the injury of a 12-year-old boy.

Still, the coaster is beloved by guests and remains one of the most popular attractions at the park. At least, that’s the case when the ride is actually open.

Related: California Theme Park Reportedly Scrapping Iconic Roller Coaster

In 2021, Xcelerator was closed so it could get a new coat of paint. It then remained closed because Knott’s learned that a part had been broken. Unfortunately, there were delays in shipping the part due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply issues, so it has remained closed ever since.

While there were reports in August that Xcelerator would open again in September, more maintenance issues were discovered, resulting in an even longer delay. However, if current news is to be believed, this fan-favorite roller coaster could finally make its return by Thanksgiving weekend.

Knott’s Berry Farm is Finally Testing the Roller Coaster Again

Testing Xcceleratot @knotts Hoping there’s a reopening date soon pic.twitter.com/ywq9uTtTAt — LMG Vids (@LMGVids) November 2, 2023

Related: Knott’s Berry Farm Challenges Universal Studios With New Attraction

On November 2, X (formerly Twitter) user LMG Vids posted a video from their recent trip to Knott’s Berry Farm. In it, you can see operators testing Xcelerator. Naturally, roller coaster enthusiasts are excited, predicting that the ride will be open in time for Thanksgiving weekend.

However, after so much disappointment with similar announcements over the past few months, others are taking this good news with a grain of salt, with one person even commenting, “Give it about seven months more, at least.” Hopefully, this will prove to be less of an issue once the Cedar Fair-Six Flags merger goes through.

What’s your favorite roller coaster? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!