Theme Park Train Coaster Derails With Guests on Board

While California is home to some incredibly-fun theme parks such as Universal Studios Hollywood and the iconic Disneyland, Knott’s Berry Farm remains a staple to locals and tourists alike.

With its vast collection of rides and attractions, as well as its place in California’s history, Knott’s Berry Farm is highly regarded by many theme park fans. Unfortunately, a shocking incident took place recently involving a ride vehicle derailing.

The specific ride was the Calico Mine Ride which is described as follows:

This beloved attraction carries riders aboard ore cars, on a realistic adventure through dimly lit tunnels of a working gold mine. The winding journey takes passengers to underground lakes, waterfalls, caverns filled with thousands of mysterious formations, chambers filled with steaming, bubbling pots, and geysers. At several points in the trip, riders find themselves along the rim of a sixty-five foot deep and ninety-foot wide scene filled with dozens of animated miners trying to strike it rich.

The incident was shared on Twitter by Wonders of Magic (@wondersofmagic) which you can see below:

Knott’s Berry Farm’s Calico Mine Ride derailed today around 3PM. No one was reported hurt or injured.

As you can see, the roller coaster completely derailed while Guests were riding it. The incident took place around 3 p.m. yesterday at the popular California theme park, but fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident.

The Calico Mine Ride, which was Knott's first major ride, opened in Ghost Town in November 1960 and was quickly recognized as one of the world's most immersive "dark rides."

This is not the only incident the popular California theme park has encountered recently with Knott’s Berry Farm shutting down several hours early after multiple fights and violent encounters were reported earlier this month. In response to this, Knott’s Berry Farm introduced a chaperone policy for Guests visiting.

