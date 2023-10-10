Knott’s Berry Farm Delays Return of Fan-Favorite Roller Coaster

After rumors regarding one classic roller coaster’s renovation, it looks like Knott’s Berry Farm’s coaster struggles continue as another beloved thrill ride remains closed.

There is nothing quite like a good roller coaster. Whether you prefer a classic wooden coaster like El Toro or a massive steel titan like Kingda Ka, you know that you’re in for a good time as soon as you’re strapped into one of those coaster cars to experience the best thrills of your life.

In Southern California, one of the best parks for roller coaster enthusiasts is Knott’s Berry Farm. While the theme park is most recognized for its long history, Ghost Town Alive, the Timber Mountain Log Ride, the Calico Mine Ride, and its annual Knott’s Scary Farm event, it also boasts some incredible coasters, including Ghostrider, HangTime, and Silver Bullet.

One of the most popular attractions at Knott’s is Xcelerator, a steel launched roller coaster manufactured by Intamin that has been at the park since 2002.

Since 2017, the fan-favorite coaster has been operating sporadically due to maintenance issues and a new coat of paint. And despite the promise of its return, it looks like guests will have to wait a bit longer to experience its top-speed thrills.

Xcelerator’s Return Decelerates

Knott’s Berry Farm fans have been disappointed that Xcelerator, one of the amusement park’s iconic rides, has been down for a long time. Fortunately, Cedar Fair revealed through the Knott’s Twitter account that the steel launch coaster would return soon. Despite not giving an exact date, people were still excited about the return of the iconic attraction.

Now, almost two months later and dozens of test rides, Xcelerator still lies dormant in the Boardwalk section of the park, leaving guests confused and wanting answers.

According to a report from Screamscape, a new issue arose while workers were testing the ride, and Knott’s has to wait, again, for a new part to arrive at the park. The good news is that the problem has been identified and is fixable. The bad news is that it will take about three months for Knott’s to fix the ride.

This has prompted the roller coaster enthusiasts at Screamscape to make a simple request to readers: “So the next time you see Santa, tell him all you want for Christmas is Xcelerator. It just might help!” However, even a request to Santa can’t solve all of Knott’s Berry Farm’s roller coaster woes.

This Isn’t Knott’s Berry Farm’s Only Coaster Woes

Xcelerator isn’t the only classic roller coaster at Knott’s that has been plagued with renovation delays. Montezooma’s Revenge, an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark, has been shut down to update the ride with the rest of the Fiesta Village area. However, the area has since opened without its iconic attraction, now called MonteZOOMa: The Forbidden Fortress.

There has been much speculation regarding what has happened with the ride, including a lawsuit with the manufacturers, and coaster enthusiasts across the country are begging that Knott’s not scrap the ride since it is one of the last standing roller coasters of its kind.

Fortunately for Knott’s, it’s October, meaning guests are more focused on celebrating the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm. However, if things don’t pick up soon, we could be looking at a very different Berry Farm.

