Knott’s Scary Farm Reveals First-Ever Icon

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Knott’s Scary Farm has revealed its first-ever Event Icon: a tribute to the man that the Halloween Haunt was built around.

Related: So Cal Get Spooky: Knott’s Scary Farm Tickets Now on Sale

Knott’s Scary Farm is the original Theme Park Halloween event, predating Halloween Horror Nights by 18 years. The celebration began in 1973 with three mazes, a single scare zone (Ghost Town), and two rides open: Timber Mountain Log Ride and the Calico Mine Ride. Since then, it has grown to become one of the premiere horror attractions in the world.

There have been countless mazes, scare zones, and characters, but one thing Knott’s Scary Farm has never had was an Icon: a character that connected all the different activities. That all changes for its 50th anniversary, where all Guests to the frightening festivities will be guided by The Keeper.

Meet The Keeper, a Tribute to Knott’s Scary Farm’s Past

Knott’s Scary Farm has announced its first-ever icon: The Keeper. This gruesome ghoul serves as a connection to every haunting tale that has ever happened at the Halloween event. And that’s appropriate since he is based on the person the event was built around.

While Knott’s Scary Farm has never had an Icon, there have been various celebrity hosts, including Elvira, “Weird Al” Yankovic, The Cryptkeeper, Wolfman Jack, and many more. However, the first celebrity host, back when the event was called Knott’s Halloween Haunt, was a character named Seymour, the Master of the Macabre.

Related: Director of Halloween Horror Nights Reveals This Year’s Icon

Played by Larry Vincent, Seymour, often called Sinister Seymour, hosted television programs that showcased bad horror movies. While the film was playing, he would edit himself in and make jokes at the movie’s expense. He would call anyone who watched the show “fringies” since they must be on the fringe of insanity for wanting to watch such awful schlock.

When Knott’s Berry Farm initially created the Halloween Haunt event, they knew it needed someone to draw the public in. And who would be better than the delightfully macabre Sinister Seymour? Older Guests wanting something to do and Vincent’s fan following led to the event’s massive success.

Unfortunately, Larry Vincent passed away two years into his tenure as host of Knott’s Halloween Haunt at 51. However, his legacy continues with The Keeper. While the new character leans more toward the sinister side of Seymour, he still has the wit and charm of Vincent. When I went to take a photo with him, he immediately warned me to be careful at the convention since I am clearly a werewolf and “fringies can get overzealous.”

Knott’s Berry Farm has always been an Amusement Park that loves its history, celebrating everything that makes it stand out from other Theme Parks. The Keeper is no different, paying tribute to a talented individual that reminded everyone that these horror elements are supposed to be fun.

What do you think of Knott’s Scary Farm’s new icon? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!