Radical Conservatives Accuse California Theme Park of Indoctrinating Children

Radical conservatives have accused a beloved California theme park of indoctrinating children with mature and sexual stage shows. And frankly, that couldn’t be farther from the truth.

California may just have some of the best theme parks in the world. Not only does the state have Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Universal Studios Hollywood in Los Angeles, but it also has many other beloved parks.

Northern California is home to Six Flags Great America, Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, and Gilroy Gardens. Meanwhile, Southern California boasts the likes of SeaWorld San Diego, Six Flags Magic Mountain, and Legoland California. And that’s not even mentioning every water park or pier along the coast.

None of the California theme parks have garnered the ire of conservative critics quite like Disney. While Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park are the amusement park gold standard, the company is still accused of attempting to indoctrinate children with “liberal themes and leftist ideologies.” However, these pot stirrers are turning their attention to a different theme park entirely: Knott’s Berry Farm.

Home of the boysenberry and considered America’s first theme park, Knott’s Berry Farm is celebrating a massive milestone: the 50th anniversary of Knott’s Scary Farm. This annual Halloween event was the first theme park event all about All Hallow’s Eve. If it weren’t for Scary Farm, we wouldn’t have Halloween Horror Nights, Oogie Boogie Bash, or Fright Fest.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Knott’s Scary Farm went all out with new mazes, scare zones, and shows. And it’s one of those shows that has drawn the attention of conservative critics.

Mature Theme Park Halloween Performance Not Appropriate for Children

Knott’s Scary Farm is home to some of the most frightening and grotesque images at a theme park. If you want to see a person get operated on by a robot, a wax sculpture made of multiple people’s spines, or walk through a bunch of elephant farts, this is the place for you.

The original Halloween haunt also has shows, and one of the highlights is Music, Monsters, and Mayhem (2023) in the Walter Knott Theater. The musical revue “takes you on a scintillating and provocative musical journey celebrating 50 years of terror and frights. Featuring a rockin’ score, wild laughs, and a cast of singing and dancing monstrosities bound to get your heart racing with screams of delight!” However, one group not screaming for delight was conservative internet personalities.

A clip of the show soon went viral for the Twitter Account Libs of TikTok. They paired it with the comment, “The amusement park [Knott’s Berry Farm] has an attraction called Knott’s Scary Farm, which is open to kids. It includes this show, which has people dressed up as Satan and in bondage/fetish gear, dancing extremely provocatively,” before warning readers, “They’re after your kids.”

Naturally, multiple followers were up in arms over the prospect, condemning Knott’s Berry Farm and wondering why they would present this show to poor, innocent children. Only this isn’t Knott’s Berry Farm; it’s Scary Farm. And frankly, they don’t want your kids there either.

Knott’s Scary Farm Doesn’t Want Your Kids

The idea that Knott’s Scary Farm is after your kids is obviously ludicrous for multiple reasons. First of all, the show is advertised explicitly for mature audiences. Not only does the website description read, “This show is for mature audiences and not intended for young audiences,” but there is an announcement before the show begins telling the audience that Music, Monsters, and Mayhem isn’t meant for children.

Second, Knott’s Scary Farm isn’t an event for children. While the website advises that Scary Farm isn’t meant for children under the age of 13, there is also a chaperone policy in place. If you are 15 years or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult.

Scary Farm fans have also spoken out against the condemnation, pointing out the previously mentioned facts and other distinct observations, like another show called The Hanging: Uncancelled (2023) that is considered much more offensive but received no backlash.

On top of that, fans noted that Knott’s Berry Farm is generally considered a more conservative theme park. Not only do they open the park with the National Anthem every day, but there’s an “ode to the 2nd Amendment” in the replica gun store and a recreation of Independence Hall, one of the most patriotic locations in the world. If conservatives want to attack a park for being staunchly liberal, Knott’s isn’t the right answer.

Knott’s Scary Farm has done nothing wrong. They created an entertaining theme park show for mature audiences at an event that is intended for more mature audiences. If that’s something you don’t want to be a part of, then you probably shouldn’t attend.

Do you think these conservative critics are overreacting? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!