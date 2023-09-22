California Theme Park Takes Shots at Disneyland Disaster

During the return of one of Knott’s Berry Farm’s most popular shows, the Buena Park theme park took shots at Disneyland. And they made some pretty sick burns.

For many, Disneyland Resort is the premiere theme park destination in Southern California. Not only is it home to Disney California Adventure and the original Disneyland Park, but it features some of the most classic attractions of all time, including Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, and the Jungle Cruise.

Disneyland is also home to some incredible shows, and none were more popular than Fantasmic. Located on the Rivers of America, audiences would be transported through multiple iconic Disney films, culminating in a massive final battle between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent in her dragon form. Unfortunately, tragedy struck the dragon this past year.

During a routine performance, the dragon, lovingly called Murray, burst into flames on Tom Sawyer Island. Thousands of guests watched on as this Disneyland icon burned to the ground.

This represented a massive change for Disney Parks around the world. Not only were all productions of Fantasmic canceled, but fire effects, in general, were put on hold for a very long time. The whole world took notice, including showwriters for Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, CA.

Knott’s Scary Farm Roasts the Infamous Disneyland Incident (and More Disney Blunders)

Knott’s Scary Farm is the theme park Halloween event that started it all. And 50 years later, it is better than ever. Scary Farm has an abundance of thrilling Scare Zones and terrifying mazes, including Cinema Slasher, Dark Entities, and Calico: Origins, located in their classic Ghost Town section.

Not only are their original mazes better than any franchise at Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights, but the Southern California staple also has plenty of shows that put its competitors to shame. This includes the return of their popular comedy show, The Hanging.

In the return performance of the popular show, now called The Hanging: Uncancelled, an old west lawman is searching for the most egregious pop-culture figure or moment from the past year to hang. However, since the show hasn’t been seen since 2019, they have multiple years to choose from.

The entire show was hilarious and fun, but one of the biggest highlights came at the expense of the Happiest Place on Earth. During a battle with “the evil one,” a dragon is summoned that uncannily resembles Murray from Fantasmic.

Naturally, before it can fight, the dragon also burst into flames, leading to the villain shouting expletives and the hangman responding with, “That dragon went down faster than the Galactic Starcruiser,” referring to the unfortunate end of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World Resort.

However, The Hanging: Uncancelled didn’t stop there. After taking shots at Maleficent burning down, they had plenty of ammunition for Johnny Depp (obviously dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow), the Indiana Jones box office failure, Magic Bands, and plenty of other pop culture staples from the past few years.

In the end, the show was an absolute blast and feels cathartic after years of experiencing frustrating moments. If you’re at Knott’s Scary Farm and can get into the show, absolutely check it out.

What do you think was the worst theme park moment of 2023? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!