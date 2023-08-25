Knott’s Berry Farm Brings Back Controversial Canceled Show

In a surprising announcement, Knott’s Berry Farm is bringing back a controversial, offensive, and violent show that was canceled in 2021. And fans couldn’t be more excited.

Located in Buena Park, CA, Knott’s Berry Farm is one of Southern California’s most beloved theme parks. While it has plenty of thrilling roller coasters, there’s also plenty of fun the whole family can enjoy, like Camp Snoopy, the Soak City water park, the innovative Ghost Town Alive experience, and delicious food, including the fried chicken that was originally made by Cordelia Knott herself!

Yes, Knott’s is a perfect amusement park for guests of all ages. However, things change during the fall. Sure, you get to see Charlie Brown and the gang dress up in costume and celebrate Halloween with candy during the day. But the ghouls and ghosts take over at night, and Knott’s Berry Farm becomes Knott’s Scary Farm.

The original Halloween theme park event, Knott’s Scary Farm, has been going strong for 50 years. Originally referred to as the Halloween Haunt, it has introduced the concept of the Scare Zone and taken the haunted house to new levels, bringing in interactive elements and sensory details. If not for Scary Farm, we wouldn’t have Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios or Fright Fest at Six Flags.

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Scary Farm has brought back many mazes and scare zones from years past. But one of the most exciting additions was the return of a show that hadn’t been seen in years. That’s right, fringies; The Hanging is back.

The Hanging Returns to Knott’s Berry Farm

One of the most popular attractions at Knott’s Scary Farm is a show called The Hanging. It initially began way back in 1975, with a very literal and creepy hanging of the Green Witch in the Ghost Town area of Knott’s. However, the show soon became an irreverent comedy, making fun of celebrities and events that happened in the previous year. It ran for 43 of Scary Farm’s first 47 years before ultimately being canceled in 2021.

Now, four years after its last performance, The Hanging’s return was announced at the Nightmares Revealed event by a noose dropping into the center of the stage and a series of cheers erupting from the crowd. Coming back from the dead after four years, the new show is called The Hanging: Uncancelled.

Jeff Tucker, the director and co-writer of the show, promises that The Hanging: Uncancelled will be “no-holds-barred and nothing spared” before continuing to say that it will be “offensive, violent, and back to p*** off anyone without a sense of humor.”

The classic Scary Farm show’s return doesn’t just mark the revival of a beloved attraction. It symbolizes the return to normalcy of these theme park events. While Knott’s Berry Farm is an excellent park for family-friendly fun, Knott’s Scary Farm is dirty, frightening, and meant to question your sensibilities. And The Hanging: Uncancelled means it’s back and better than ever.

Are you excited for The Hanging: Uncancelled? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!