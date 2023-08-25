Knott’s Scary Farm Producer Defends Controversial New Merchandise

After receiving a visceral reaction from the crowd, a Knott’s Scary Farm producer defended one of the most controversial pieces of merchandise the event has ever sold.

Related: Knott’s Scary Farm Introduces Over 50 Interactive Elements

Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, CA, is the original theme park Halloween event. Initially starting in 1973 at the Ghost Town section of Knott’s Berry Farm, the Halloween Haunt only included three attractions. Now, Scary Farm stretches across the entire park, with five scare zones, ten different mazes and attractions, and four shows happening throughout the night.

Now in its 50th year, Knott’s is celebrating its horror legacy by bringing back classic mazes, the revival of its first scare zone, its first-ever event icon, and a Scary Farm Season Pass that allows guests to visit the event whenever they’d like. However, one new piece of merchandise has proved controversial. In fact, it’s so derided that fans audibly ridiculed its debut at the Nightmares Revealed event.

Fans Hate the No-Boo Necklace

Related: Halloween Horror Nights Unveils New Maze and Scare Zone

For its 50th anniversary, Knott’s Scary Farm has introduced the No-Boo Necklace. It is a cartoonish spider attached to a lanyard that, when lit up, communicates to scare actors that the person wearing the necklace does not wish to be scared in any Scare Zone. However, it won’t have any effect when you enter into a maze. Naturally, longtime fans accepted this with open arms.

Just kidding, it received almost unanimous hate from the theme park horror community, with many people wondering why you would go to Scary Farm if you didn’t want to get scared. It’s right there in the title! When the necklace was revealed to fans at the Nightmares Revealed event, the whole crowd ironically erupted into boos. This led to one of the hosts saying, “She clearly said it was a No-BOO necklace, so you’re not allowed to boo us.”

Relatd: Knott’s Berry Farm Brings Back Controversial Canceled Show

This did not stop the crowd from booing throughout the whole announcement. It only got worse when they revealed the price: $14.99. This is three times the amount of a similar item at Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld in San Diego, which only costs around $5, according to one heckling fan.

This marked a surprising negative moment during an event with many exciting announcements, including multiple new mazes and throwback events. That being said, the creative team at Knott’s and Cedar Fair still stands behind the idea, hoping it will lead to the growth of their iconic event.

Knott’s Scary Farm Hopes the No-Boo Necklace Brings in New Fans

Related: Halloween Horror Nights Completely Sells Out for Select Guests

While fans hate the idea of the No-Boo Necklace, the adorable spider has its share of defenders behind the scenes of Knott’s Scary Farm. This includes Christopher Do, a Knott’s Berry Farm producer and the creative mind behind the brand-new 13th Room haunted house. According to Do, the necklace is an excellent way for newbies to be introduced to Scary Farm‘s frightening festivities.

“I think there’s two different things about the No-Boo Necklace. Of course, if you’re bringing a lot of little ones, and you know that, ‘Hey! I’m going to be watching my kids,’ and things like that, and you’re coming, and you’re like, ‘Hey! I’m here for this group of teens, my kids,’ things like that. You get yourself a No-Boo Necklace, and you’re able to enjoy your night.”

Related: New Universal Studios Attraction Will Infest Guests With Bugs

“Or second… You have that group of friends, and there’s always those two or three people who say, ‘Hey, I really don’t wanna go. I don’t wanna be scared.’ This is the opportunity to say, ‘Hey, I got you. I’m gonna get you this No-Boo Necklace.’ The hope is that, as you’re going through, they’ll be like, ‘Oh! This is fun!’ And we’re gonna get ourselves some new fans because they’re gonna be so excited for it. At the end of the night, they won’t be needing that No-Boo Necklace anymore.”

When it’s put like that, it makes sense. Part of the joy of any horror media is experiencing it with others. A scary movie is great alone, but it’s even better in a theater with a bunch of people sharing it for the first time. It’s the same with Knott’s Scary Farm. While it may seem against the spirit of the event to not get scared, it’s a great way to introduce the concept to new guests of all ages.

Some people don’t want to dive into a pool to get used to the temperature. And the No-Boo Necklace is an excellent way for new, nervous fans to get used to these chilling waters.

What do you think of the No-Boo Necklace? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!