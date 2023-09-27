Teens Caught With Multiple Firearms at Disneyland Park

Two teens were caught with multiple guns while attempting to return to Disneyland Park in California.

Related: Universal Park Enforces Immediate Ban as Wait Times Soar Beyond 300 Minutes

Disneyland Park in California – A Trip Down Memory Lane

To understand the story in the headline and the opening sentences, we must go back to the 1960s and revisit Disneyland Park during this era. Disneyland Park in California during the 1960s was a period of significant growth and innovation for the iconic theme park.

Disneyland originally opened on July 17, 1955, but the 1960s marked the continuation of its success. The park was divided into themed lands: Adventureland, Frontierland, Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, and Main Street, U.S.A. These lands set the foundation for the park’s layout and theme.

In 1966, New Orleans Square was added, which included attractions like the Pirates of the Caribbean and the Haunted Mansion. These additions became beloved classics and are still popular today. The 1960s saw several updates to Tomorrowland to reflect the changing technologies and space race. Notable acquisitions included the Carousel of Progress and the Monsanto House of the Future, showcasing futuristic ideas and innovations.

Something else you didn’t know about Disneyland Park in the 1960s was that you could purchase a gun inside the park and obtain lingerie. Let me explain.

Related: Ron DeSantis Scores Significant Victory as Disney World Faces Setback in Landmark Lawsuit

Buying Guns and Lingerie at a Disney Park?

Disneyland’s Frontier Gun Shop was between The Golden Horseshoe and The Oaks Tavern. The shop was not promoted much and faded into the background of Frontierland.

Disneyland had previously stopped selling historic, 1800s-style guns in 2001. This was after California passed a law requiring all toy guns to be brightly colored to avoid being mistaken for real weapons. Disney had already scaled back its use of fake guns after the 1999 Columbine High School killings.

Disneyland stopped selling toy guns after a 2015 mass shooting in San Bernardino. The park also installed metal detectors at the entrance and increased the presence of Anaheim police officers.

The story here, and why I went into a brief history lesson above, was to mention how in 1961 before Disneyland stopped selling toy guns to guests, two teens stole $1,330 worth of firearms from the above story but later returned the theme with a note. You can see newspaper clipping from the report below:

Related: Disney World Nightmare: Child Removed After Father’s ‘Insane’ Behavior on Attraction

The two teens felt terrible about their actions and attempted to return the guns to the theme park with a note, as seen above. It is unknown who those two teens were today, as police did not apprehend them. This was when there were no security cameras or social media, so people got away with a lot.

And yes, in the 1960s, Disneyland used to sell intimate apparel for women. A store called the Wizard of Bras opened in 1955 and featured lingerie for women that was on display for all to see, including children. What a time. But of course, so much has changed in the last 70 years. Speaking of change, since the 1960s, Disneyland has advanced with new lands, areas, rides, and more.

Disneyland Park, located in Anaheim, California, is a beloved and iconic theme park that has enchanted visitors since its doors on July 17, 1955. Divided into themed lands, it offers a diverse range of attractions, entertainment, and experiences catering to all ages’ visitors. Main Street, U.S.A., is the park’s nostalgic entryway, designed to resemble a turn-of-the-century American town. It’s lined with charming shops and eateries and features the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle at its end.

Adventureland transports guests to exotic locales with attractions like the Indiana Jones Adventure and the classic Jungle Cruise, where guests embark on a boat tour through the world’s most treacherous rivers. Frontierland embodies the spirit of the American Old West, housing attractions like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and the Mark Twain Riverboat, which takes guests on a scenic voyage around the Rivers of America.

Related: Beloved Little Mermaid Actor Announces Pregnancy

Fantasyland is where classic Disney fairytales come to life. You’ll find attractions such as Peter Pan’s Flight, “it’s a small world”, and the enchanting Sleeping Beauty Castle walkthrough here. Tomorrowland offers a glimpse into the future with attractions like Space Mountain, Star Tours, and the recently revamped Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! It’s a hub of technological innovation and futuristic adventures.

New Orleans Square, added in the 1960s, brings the charm of the French Quarter to Disneyland. Key attractions include the swashbuckling Pirates of the Caribbean and the spooky Haunted Mansion. Critter Country is home to the lovable Winnie the Pooh and Splash Mountain attractions, providing a mix of heartwarming storytelling and thrilling water rides.

Mickey’s Toontown invites visitors into a whimsical cartoon world, with attractions like Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin and a chance to meet beloved Disney characters. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is the park’s newest addition, immersing guests in the Star Wars universe. Key attractions include Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.

Beyond attractions, Disneyland offers parades, fireworks spectaculars, character meet-and-greets, and a wide array of dining options, from quick service to fine dining experiences. The park’s entertainment calendar features seasonal events like Halloween Time and the holiday-themed Disneyland Resort. Disneyland also features Disney California Adventure Park and Downtown Disney. The Disney district is not too far from Los Angeles in Southern California.