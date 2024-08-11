Disney FINALLY Gives Guests What They’ve Been Asking For!

Every two years, tens of thousands of Disney fans flock to Southern California to spend the weekend immersed in everything Disney, and learning tons of news about what the company has planned for the future. The D23 Expo features exciting panels, incredible costumes, and many Disney celebrities. Guests look forward to the ultimate Disney fan event and plan months in advance.

This past weekend, Disney once again hosted a packed D23, and the event was so huge that they even expanded it outside the Anaheim Convention Center. On Saturday, August 10, thousands of people packed the Honda Center for the highlight of the evening — the Disney Parks Panel, hosted by Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

In 2022, most fans agreed that the Parks Panel had been a huge disappointment, with very little news and few concrete plans being announced. However, this year was the complete opposite! Disney announced expansions and new rides for its theme parks around the world.

One of the biggest announcements, by far, was Disney FINALLY sharing that we would be getting a Villains Land! After all this time, and years (maybe decades) of begging, Disney is finally building the Villains Land we have always wanted. Based on Disney’s concept artwork, the land will be centered on Maleficent’s castle, but looking at the promotional video, tons of beloved villains, including the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Captain Hook will be represented in the area.

According to Disney, the new land will start with two attractions and some great shopping and dining options. It will be part of the Beyond Big Thunder Mountain expansion Disney teased at the last D23 Expo.

😈 BREAKING 😈 Villains Land is coming to Magic Kingdom with two major attractions, dining at @WaltDisneyWorld! 👀🖤 #D23 #Horizons

We don’t have an opening date for the new land yet, but hopefully, we don’t have to wait too long. Disney also shared that work had already begun on the new land. So, hopefully, we will have some more permit news to share very soon!

Disney’s new Villains Land was just a small piece of the expansion and addition puzzle. Disney also announced some huge new additions coming to Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park! DCA will not only be getting a new Avatar Land, which will be themed after the second and third movies. The park will also be getting a new Coco (2017) themed boat ride.

Not only that, Avengers Campus will double in size, with two new attractions on the way. That is in addition to the E-ticket attraction that is in progress on the original campus.

Villains Land isn’t the only new area coming to Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom Park. During the panel, D’Amaro shared that a Cars (2006) area is being built in Frontierland. Of course, the land will follow the Frontierland theme, and there will be two new attractions — one where guests can go off-road and another geared towards families with young kids.

Over at Hollywood Studios, Disney will soon begin work on a brand-new Monsters, Inc. (2001) area. Guests will be able to explore Monstropolis and even enter the door vault on an exciting new ride.

Mr. D’Amaro further revealed more details on the Tropical Americas area previously announced for Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. The area will open in 2027 and will have two attractions: one based on the Indiana Jones franchise and the other on the hit 2021 film Encanto.

The Indiana Jones attraction will take guests through a Mayan Temple. Meanwhile, the first-of-its-kind Encanto attraction will bring guests into the Madrigal casita. Antonio Madrigal has received his special gifts and is letting guests into his stunning tropical bedroom. There, they will meet all members of the Madrigal family, even the one that they don’t talk about!

What Disney theme park project are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!