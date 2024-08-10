Home » Disney

Fans Meet-And-Greet Anxiety From ‘Inside Out 2’ at D23 Expo

A vivid scene featuring characters from the animated movie "Inside Out." Joy is cheerfully throwing her arms up, while Disgust, Anger, and Fear appear in the background. A person in a creative Disney cosplay stands in the foreground, resembling a hybrid fruit and vegetable figure.

Credit: Inside the Magic, Disney, NickCooper71 on Reddit

The D23 Expo, known for its spectacular celebration of all things Disney, was abuzz with excitement this year as fans showcased their creativity through unique and imaginative Disney character cosplay.

Attendees at this year’s event, held at the Anaheim Convention Center, turned heads with a diverse array of costumes that went beyond the classic Disney characters. While beloved icons like Judy Hopps from Zootopia and Elsa from Frozen were certainly present, the less conventional choices truly captured the spotlight.

Close-up of a person wearing a black hat with blue mouse ears and a colorful "Disneyland Resort" logo, holding the brim of the hat with both hands. The background shows a blurred view of a castle with blue rooftops, capturing the magic of D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event.
Credit: D23

Unique Character Cosplay Draws Massive Online Attention

At this year’s D23 event, fans embraced the opportunity to bring obscure Disney characters and concepts to life through cosplay, creating a vibrant tapestry of Disney history and innovation. From detailed recreations of characters from lesser-known Disney films to inventive reinterpretations of classic figures, the cosplay community displayed extraordinary craftsmanship and passion.

@dreamcometruedesigns

AGAAAAAAAIN?! #d23 #thelittlemermaid #ariel #arielcosplay #d23cosplay #disneyland #arielcostume #ballgown #arielballgown

♬ HOT TO GO! – Chappell Roan

However, even with all the incredible fan-made costumes present, there is one dressed-up pair that has truly taken the internet by storm. In an incredibly creative display, one duo decided to dress up as Anxiety and Bloofy from the recent Pixar film Inside Out 2

Anxiety meet and greet character just dropped
byu/NickCooper71 ininsideout

Character Cosplays Do Not Disappoint at D23

While many fans admired the skill of this cosplay, others found the appearance of this duo to be slightly distressing. However, despite the negative comments, it is clear that the talent and the skill that it took to make these costumes in incredibly commendable.

Comment
byu/NickCooper71 from discussion
ininsideout

Beyond the costumes, the cosplay community fostered a sense of camaraderie and shared enthusiasm among Disney fans. Many cosplayers interacted with fellow attendees, participated in themed photo sessions, and engaged in discussions about their favorite Disney moments.

The D23 Expo once again proved to be a showcase of not only Disney’s creative legacy but also the incredible creativity of its fans. As the event continues in Anaheim, California, it is clear that the spirit of Disney was alive and well in the imaginative costumes and passionate performances of the cosplay community.

