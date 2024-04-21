‘Zootopia’ Character Canceled After Fans Express Discomfort With Police Officers

On Thursday, Disneyland Resort was advised to remove a meet-and-greet character after guests expressed discomfort seeing police at the Southern California Disney parks. The discussion began after a fan shared photos of Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde from Zootopia (2016) at Disney California Adventure Park.

Nick (Jason Bateman) and Judy (Ginnifer Goodwin) took the world by storm in 2016. The surprise-hit Walt Disney Animation Studios film captivated fans, so much so that a real-life Zootopia recently opened at Shanghai Disneyland. Walt Disney Imagineers are working on a Zootopia and Encanto (2021) expansion to replace DinoLand, U.S.A., in Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

Judy paved a road for the rest of Zootopia’s “prey” animals. “Determined to prove herself, Officer Judy Hopps, the first bunny on Zootopia’s police force, jumps at the chance to crack her first case – even if it means partnering with scam-artist fox Nick Wilde to solve the mystery,” Disney writes. “Bring home this hilarious adventure full of action, heart and tons of bonus extras that take you deeper into the world of Zootopia. It’s big fun for all shapes and species!”

In the eight years since Zootopia’s premiere, public perception of police officers has shifted dramatically. A 2022 Gallup poll found that just 45% of Americans are confident in the police, down from every previous year. For some Disney Parks fans, this has dampened the magic of taking kids to see a positively-represented cop at Disneyland Resort.

On Thursday, Redditor u/clawton97 shared photos from a meet-and-greet with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde at Disneyland Resort. While the guest was excited to meet his favorite characters, his post spurred a lengthy discussion about police at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Hi Judy Hopps! Thanks for making the world a better place! 🐰💜 😊

“I love Zootopia and these characters but there is also part of me that just doesn’t want to see cops when I’m in Disneyland,” u/RdCrestdBreegull wrote.

“I know, because ACAB means Judy too,” u/Adventurous_Main5468 agreed. “My mate just got back from Shanghai Disney and said that the focus on military Judy was wild.”

Some comments were half-joking but received hundreds of supportive upvotes from other Disney Parks fans.

“[I don’t] want to see cops anywhere,” said u/chambees.

“I’m so glad I’m not alone,” u/WestWeather5660 replied.

It’s important to note that this is a fan discussion; Disneyland Resort hasn’t addressed the controversy about Judy Hopps or other representations of police at Disney parks.

Should Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort get rid of Judy Hopps? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.