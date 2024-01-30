Influencer “Banned” From Disney World After Posting Lewd Images of Character

An influencer claimed he was banned from Walt Disney World Resort after posting lewd images of Judy Hopps from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia (2016). But viewers noticed some dubious details in the creator’s story, raising questions about its authenticity.

It takes a lot to receive a trespass notice from Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney Springs, and Walt Disney World Resort hotels. Even when security catches guests breaking the rules or bringing prohibited items into the Disney theme parks, they usually just give a warning. Guests have been banned, however, for brawling at the Disney parks and selling counterfeit merchandise.

Nik (@judyhoppsl0vr69) garnered nearly 500 thousand followers on TikTok for his intense love of Judy Hopps. Though most of his content is satire, many fans believed the creator when he claimed to be banned from Walt Disney World Resort. Nik claimed he was immediately refunded each time he tried purchasing Disney Park tickets. Days later, he alleged, a letter from Walt Disney World Resort security arrived.

“This letter should be considered formal notification that you are not authorized, licensed, or invited to be on Walt Disney World Resort property as a guest or an employee,” Nik read. “This trespass warning is in effect from this date for an indefinite period of time. Should you return to Walt Disney World prior to the termination of the aforementioned trespass period, you may be arrested in accordance with Florida law.”

Nik claimed to have posted inappropriate pictures of Judy Hopps publicly and in his home, desecrated a Zootopia toy, and threatened to steal a Judy Hopps animatronic from Walt Disney World Resort. (There is no such animatronic in the United States, though Walt Disney Imagineering debuted a prototype Judy Hopps animatronic at South by Southwest 2023).

“I know that list is a lot, but surely the crime doesn’t justify the punishment, right?” Nik asked. “Like, am I really just banned for life from Disney World because I have a Judy Hopps thirst account?”

In another video, Nik showed the letter Walt Disney World Resort supposedly sent him. This was when viewers’ doubt crept in.

The letter seems authentic–but it wasn’t written to Nik. It’s unlikely that The Walt Disney Company would use a typewriter in 2024. And the letter’s author, Director of Security Greg Weeks, died in 2008.

Despite evidence that the ban was fake, Nik stuck to the bit. He amassed hundreds of thousands of views and likes on the two videos, even as commenters concluded that the video was satire.

What behaviors should merit a ban from Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.