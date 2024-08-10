D23 Reveals Ambitious Plans for ‘Phineas and Ferb’ Theme Park Attraction

Excitement buzzed through the crowd at the D23 Expo yesterday as the panel for the beloved animated series Phineas and Ferb unveiled an ambitious goal: the creation of a dedicated theme park attraction based on the hit show.

The panel, which included key creators and showrunners behind the popular Disney Channel series and the reboot currently in production, sparked a wave of enthusiasm as they shared their vision for bringing the adventurous world of Phineas and Ferb to life in a Disney theme park setting. The announcement was met with cheers and applause from fans who have long enjoyed the imaginative escapades of the show’s main characters, Phineas Flynn and Ferb Fletcher.

Beloved Animated Show Recives Revival, and Possibly More

On the first day of the D23 2024 expo, many lucky Phineas and Ferb fans gathered for a special panel celebrating the iconic Disney Channel original animated series. The show, which originally aired from 2007 to 2015, is known for its inventive and whimsical storytelling, following the two stepbrothers as they embark on wild, creative projects while their sister, Candace, tries to “bust” them.

The original show, which starred the likes of Ashley Tisdale as Candace and Dan Povenmire as Dr Doofenshmirtz, has a cult following of fans. According to attendees of the event, the panel focused mainly on the original show but also touched on the Phineas and Ferb revival, which is currently being created. One guest reports:

“Most of the panel was a retrospective about the series so no major updates on the revival The same opening animatic from comic con was shown to the D23 audience Half of the writers on the revival grew up with the show, the others are returning from the original series Fan Q&A. A fan asked if we will see Ducky Momo again. Dan: “I think we will see Ducky Momo again.” Other questions about the #PhineasAndFerb revival seemed to be answered as jokes. Dan said a character will be killed off, Swampy said a very special episode finds the boys helping dad build a book shelf. Will there be a #PhineasAndFerb crossover with #HamsterAndGretel? Dan says he thinks there will be at some point.” Still no official announcement of a release date for the revival but D23 doesn’t end until Sunday so who knows we may hear more at another panel.”

While many fans were thrilled to hear insider information about the creation of this iconic series, many were shocked and delighted to hear one major announcement. During the panel discussion, the team behind Phineas and Ferb expressed their excitement about the possibility of a theme park attraction that would capture the spirit of the series.

Could Disney Green-Light an Attraction?

The idea of a Phineas and Ferb-themed attraction has been a fan favorite for years, and today’s announcement marks a significant step towards turning that dream into reality. While this is far from a formal announcement, many fans feel that speaking on this at D23 is a good sign for fans.

As Disney continues to expand its portfolio of theme park attractions, the addition of a Phineas and Ferb experience would undoubtedly add a new layer of creativity and fun to its offerings. For now, fans will have to wait and see if this will amount to anything after all.