Magic Kingdom Shuttering Opening Day Attraction To Make Way for New Expansion

The dust has finally settled on last night’s D23 Expo announcements about the future expansion project at Walt Disney World. This morning, Disney fans wake up to all the possible attractions of Disney World in the coming years.

However, with the new comes the loss of the old. Disney fans now must consider what they might be losing in exchange for these new attractions.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom, fans knew an Indiana Jones attraction would replace DINOSAUR. That seems to be a fair trade as long as it included the new Encanto-theme land at Animal Kingdom.

Fans are also reckoning with the potential loss of either Muppet Vision 3D or Animation Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to make way for the Monsters Inc. theme land.

The most substantial changes will be coming to the Magic Kingdom. Fans will finally get a villain’s land in Disney Park.

There was also a sneak peek at the project dubbed “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.” This will include a new Cars Land that will be slightly different from the one at Disney’s California Adventure.

However, this new land will come at a price, and fans are waking up this morning to learn what that price will be. To accommodate the new land, a rumor is circulating that Disney World will permanently close Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.

Rivers of America was an opening day attraction at the Magic Kingdom but did not include the Liberty Square Riverboat. Tom Sawyer Island opened in 1973, two years after the Magic Kingdom opened.

Tom Sawyer Island is a self-guided tour around the world of the famed Mark Twain characters. Guests take a river raft across the Rivers of America to get to the island.

Despite being one of the park’s oldest attractions, Tom Sawyer Island is frequently closed to the public. Disney World usually shuts the ride down during the slower months and closes earlier than the park does when it is open.

Guests are more likely to feel the loss of Rivers of America. The ride is based on the one at the Disneyland Resort in California, which Walt Disney worked on. The river has been a part of the Magic Kingdom since it opened and reminds guests of the way Walt intended the parks to be.

However, with progress comes the loss of the old, and the Walt Disney World Resort is no different.

How do you feel about the permanent closure of Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America?