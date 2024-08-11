Walt Disney World fans finally got what they wanted. Saturday night, Josh D’Amaro brought the thunder at the D23 Expo and laid out several new attractions and lands coming to Disney World.

MONSTERS INC DOORS COASTER pic.twitter.com/S7Yw3c5Rw0 — Scott Gustin @ D23 (@ScottGustin) August 11, 2024

The Magic Kingdom is getting a new Car’s Land, and, finally, getting a villain’s LLand Animal Kingdom is getting its new Encanto land, and Indiana Jones replaced DINOSAUR will wait a little longer.

EPCOT…well, EPCOT is getting a new lounge. The forgotten park at Walt Disney World seems to remain forgotten.

And then there was Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Millenium Falcon: Smugglers Run is getting a new Star Wars story starring the Mandalorian and Grogu, but that wasn’t the main attraction.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will get a Monsters Inc. roller coaster and an entire land at the park. The new roller coaster will be suspended in the air, similar to the doors in the film.

The immediate response to the announcement was overwhelmingly positive. A new coaster is coming to Disney Park, which needs more attractions.

But then reality set in, and Disney fans started poring over the renderings through the night to determine where this new land would be located in the theme park. And the answer stunned them.

Two possible locations within Disney Hollywood Studios would fit the new Monsters Inc. coaster: Animation Courtyard or…Muppet Studio, which houses Muppet Vision 3D. The latter choice sent fans into shock.

Look, Monsters Inc is my favorite Pixar movie But Muppet Vision is Muppet Vision Just tell me where Monstropolis is going. #D23 — Muppet History (@HistoryMuppet) August 11, 2024

While most are very excited about the new attraction coming to Hollywood Studios, losing Muppet Vision 3D would be a significant blow to fans, as it is the only major attraction that includes the Muppets.

Another possibility would be to move Star Tours to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge; however, it seems highly unlikely that The Walt Disney Company would build an entirely new attraction and move another to an existing area in the park.

I HAVE A NEW THEORY: That street in back is NOT Grand Ave. It might be the STAR TOURS show building with facade coverings and we are looking SOUTH in Muppets Courtyard, where coaster will extend out into backstage/parking. To our right will be the repurposed Muppets Theater. https://t.co/3CEwCwnaAp — Brayden (@SirBrayden) August 11, 2024

A fourth possibility is to locate the new Monsters Inc. land where the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster featuring Aerosmith is currently located and connect the new land with Toy Story Land via a walkway behind the Animation Courtyard. However, this would remove one of the few attractions at the park rather than add additional attractions.

Disney has not yet commented on exactly where the new land will be located, so it’s up to fans to speculate and wonder what they might be losing. However, for Disney fans, their wish has finally come true, and the company has delivered new attractions, but now they have to deal with the possibility that with the new comes the removal of the old.

What rides/attractions would you sacrifice at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for the Monsters Inc. Land?