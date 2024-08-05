Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger was under pressure from all sides. Activist investor Nelson Peltz was circling, movie and television revenue was down, streaming revenue was down, and the parks were starting to see a dip in attendance after the post-COVID surge.

Since then, Iger has dispatched Nelson Peltz and his proxy battle and devised a strategic plan for movies and television to make both more cost-effective. He also started ESPN’s transition to a streaming-only platform featuring dozens of professional sports contracts.

Despite having a plan in place, Disney CEO Bob Iger still has to answer to investors and a rabid fanbase that demands results. This week will prove to be huge for Iger and The Walt Disney Company, with Wednesday’s earnings call and the start of the D23 Expo, which is expected to yield major announcements.

Here’s what to expect from both

Earnings Call

Most analysts expect that when Bob Iger gets on the earnings call on Wednesday, he will announce that The Walt Disney Company has posted a profit for the third quarter of 2024.

However, and this is a big however, this will not include what has happened at Disney recently. This means that the success of Inside Out 2 and Marvel Studios’ much-needed hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, will not be included in this earnings call.

That could tamper with shareholders’ expectations, who will expect an even more significant return from the company’s box office in the fourth quarter.

This will also not include the downward slide at Disney’s domestic theme parks. By all accounts, attendance this summer has been low at Disney World and Disneyland, which will hurt the bottom line in the fourth quarter.

Iger’s big ask will be ESPN’s new streaming service. ESPN just inked a new deal with the NBA and already has deals in place with the NFL, MLB, and NHL, as well as NCAA college football and basketball.

ESPN’s move to a streaming-only platform is only a matter of time, and that timetable could be Iger’s big announcement.

However, with the D23 Expo coming only days after the earnings call, there may not be as many significant announcements to appease shareholders if/when Iger has to deliver some bad news.

D23 Expo

It’s put up or shut up time for Disney CEO Bob Iger and Parks and Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro. Rumors are swirling that moments after D23 ends, Universal Studios Orlando will announce that Epic Universe will open months ahead of schedule.

This puts pressure on the theme park division to deliver big at D23. Most experts agree that there will be some concrete announcements about Disneyland Forward and the Animal Kingdom expansion at Walt Disney World.

However, beyond that, little else is known for sure. There should be more details about “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” at the Magic Kingdom and perhaps something about an update or expansion at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Whatever D’Amaro and Iger announce at D23, it will have to blow fans out of the water. After watching what Universal Studios has been producing and the lackluster performance of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney needs something big.

No matter what is announced this week, it will define The Walt Disney Company’s activities for the next decade, whether at the theme parks or box office.

What are your predictions for Disney’s big week of announcements?