Disney CEO Bob Iger is going to have some explaining to do. On August 7, Iger will have to face investors at Disney’s quarterly earnings report, and he will have to dig deep to explain things to them.

Related: Disney World’s Dip in Attendance is Costing Cast Members Their Jobs

Sure, Iger will have the box office from Inside Out 2 (2024) and Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) to brag about, but something is hanging over Disney that Iger won’t be able to explain away.

By all accounts, the Walt Disney World crowd level has been very low this summer. According to most crowd calendars, attendance has been between three and five, well below the usual summer crowds.

This Fourth of July saw the lowest Disney World crowds in a decade, and things haven’t improved much as the summer has gone along. While this could be an aberration, some pundits see it as a sign of things to come for the Walt Disney World Resort.

Perhaps a manifestation of what @SirBrayden has been saying about money not being spent on restaurants and merch because of the costs of Genie+, and the economy in general.https://t.co/JdrXHhhlcf https://t.co/7pA86xUgKj — Disney Clips Guy (@disneytipsguy) July 22, 2024

Related: There’s A Landry List of Reasons Disney World is Empty This Summer

While there have been many theories about why Disney World crowds are so low this year, one stands out more than the others: the cost. By nickel and diming guests to death for a Disney World vacation, the average Disney fan has been priced out, and those who can afford a ticket aren’t spending as much on the extras as they once did.

This change can be attributed to inflation or a dip in middle and upper-middle-class spending; however, the cost of a Walt Disney World vacation has far outpaced inflation over the past two decades.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to discuss some of the expensive add-ons that come with a Disney World vacation, and most who reacted to the post concluded: The price just isn’t worth it.

Related: If D’Amaro/Iger Don’t Bring It at D23, It Could Be Disney’s Last Stand

Walt Disney World premiered its revamped Lightning Lane system this week at a new astronomical price. On most days, the Lightning Lane pass for the Magic Kingdom was $29, and that was on a slow day. That’s an additional $116 for a family of four.

But even that isn’t everything. Lightning Lane only allows you to ride certain rides; for others, you must purchase an Individual Lightning Lane Pass for an additional fee.

Some guests will argue that you don’t have to purchase the Lightning Lane or an Individual Lightning Lane, but that would make navigating most days at a Disney Park impossible.

Guests have discussed the cost of other items like food, merchandise, and park extras and how those costs add up. In most cases, guests realize those things aren’t worth it.

So, when Bob Iger gets in front of investors, he’s going to have to explain why the Walt Disney World Resort has seen lighter crowds this summer. Someone should remind him that it’s probably about the money.

Have you had to cut back on your Disney World vacation because of finances?