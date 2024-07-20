Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World’s Dip in Attendance Is Costing Cast Members Their Jobs

in Disney, Theme Parks, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 4 Comments
Cinderella Castle at dusk

Credit: Inside the Magic

By all accounts, the Walt Disney World Resort crowds have been way down this summer. If you look at a crowd calendar, they would be anywhere from a three to a five, low for this time of year.

A vibrant scene of Cinderella Castle at sunset, with a stunning sky of pink, purple, and orange hues. Visitors are walking around the castle, which is adorned with blue roofs and golden accents. Bright flowers and decorative medieval banners enhance the foreground as the park reopens to delighted crowds.
Credit: Becky Burkett

Attendance at Disney parks is down this summer for several reasons, including the heat, the cost of a Disney vacation, and the post-COVID decline. However, the main reason is that Disney World has not opened a new attraction other than Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in the Magic Kingdom, and guests are waiting until 2025 when Universal Studios opens Epic Universe to head to Central Florida.

While the low crowds have jolted Walt Disney World, we are starting to learn how devastating this theme park revenue loss has been to all of Central Florida.

The Orlando Sentinel reported job figures for June this week. While the unemployment rate has remained steady throughout Florida, there was a dramatic decline in hospitality workers in Central Florida last month.

A diverse group of Disney cast members, mostly young adults, are standing closely together, smiling, and looking ahead. They are all wearing teal uniforms with badges. Some are holding hands, creating a sense of unity and celebration. The background shows more people in similar attire.
Credit: Disney

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the leisure and hospitality industry in the Orlando area lost 14,700 jobs, including those at the Universal Orlando Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort. Most of the lost jobs were in restaurant services and hotels.

These numbers show that locals may still be coming to the Disney Parks, but out-of-town visitors who are more likely to use a Disney Resort hotel or restaurant are staying home.

In June 2023, the hospitality industry in Central Florida added 16,700 new jobs. Most of that increase was due to the post-COVID “revenge travel” that spiked Disney World attendance. However, even Disney CEO Bob Iger has admitted that those days are over, and the company should expect to see some “leveling off” of theme park attendance.

Cast Members gather together to celebrate the 30th Anniversary on Main Street as Don't Say Gay bill gets an online friend
Credit: Disney

Stories have circulated all summer that the crowds at Walt Disney World have been down this year, including the lowest crowds for Fourth of July weekend in a decade. Disney World saw a similar swoon in attendance last summer but recovered nicely during the fall and early winter.

Last year, the hospitality industry added 66,000 jobs over the final six months of last year and the first five months of this year. Despite that growth, the drop in June has some officials concerned about the final six months of this year and its effect on hospitality workers.

However, with Universal Orlando opening Epic Universe next summer, officials expect this dip to be temporary for the industry. But with nothing bringing guests to Walt Disney World, it could be a while before Disney needs to hire thousands of workers.

How were the crowds when you were at Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort this summer? 

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

