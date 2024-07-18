Disney World Pushes Cast Members in Extreme Heat to the Point of Passing Out

It’s been hot in Central Florida. Yes, that statement is true yearly, but it has not been like it has been for the past few weeks.

Central Florida has seen the feels-like temperature top 110 degrees several times over the past few weeks, and with a giant heat dome over the United States, it does not appear that there is any relief in sight.

The temperatures can ruin Walt Disney World Resort guests’ trips, but at least they can find relief by running back to their Disney Resort hotels and taking a swim. Unfortunately, there is no relief for a cast member in this heat; in some cases, the heat has become deadly.

Denys Ortega, a business agent for the Teamsters Local 385, told Orlando Weekly that several cast members got sick and passed out while performing after the air conditioning system in their prep room went down. All cast members who passed out were costumed performers forced to wear giant, hot costumes while performing for guests.

One Disney World cast member who passed out was portraying the Beast at Disney’s Beauty and the Beast show at Hollywood Studios. Unlike other characters who meet and greet guests, who are switched out every 10-15 minutes, the Beast had to stay onstage in the extreme heat until the show was complete.

After the cast member fainted, he asked to be excused from the remainder of his shift. Officials at Walt Disney World allowed him to go home but refused to pay him for the remainder of his shift.

Teamsters Local 385 President Walt Howard told Orlando Weekly that the company is only compliant when pushed, adding Disney “has become unresponsive to characters’ safety.”

One cast member told Orlando Weekly:

We are working with our friends, and people that we grew attached to, and to watch my friends suffer and just like, faint … They’re telling us to get on set while someone’s fainting, and we’re supposed to pretend it’s not happening. I feel like it’s inhumane the way that they treat them. And it just makes me angry to see my friend go do that.

During the last legislative session, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning local municipalities from creating work restrictions or water requirements during extreme heat. The theme park industry, including Disney World, worked behind the scenes to help pass the law.

The unions representing the cast members want The Walt Disney Company to be more responsive in fixing the air conditioning when it breaks down in cast member areas. It can sometimes take days to fix, which turns the restaurants or prep rooms into “an oven.”

According to the contract cast members signed last year with Walt Disney World, no cast member can work a job that “poses an imminent danger to life or serious physical harm to themself.” However, Disney will argue that extreme heat does not pose an imminent danger because they are given water and breaks.

Either way, cast members passing out and being unable to complete their jobs puts them in danger, and guests need to be aware that this is happening behind the scenes of their Disney vacation.

What should Disney World do to protect cast members in extreme heat?