Bob Iger Sat Down for a Meeting with Walt Disney, and It Went About as Well as You’d Expect

Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger visited EPCOT this weekend to check out the completed CommuniCore Plaza and CommuniCore Hall. But Bob Iger’s first stop was the Walt Disney “Walt the Dreamer” statue for a photo op with the big boss.

Disney World fans have been less than enthusiastic about the new World Celebration since it finally finished construction earlier this month. Since it opened, guests have been underwhelmed by CommuniCore Hall, calling it a “college cafeteria” and “lifeless.”

But the Disney fan’s beef with Disney CEO Bob Iger runs deeper than a boring CommuniCore Plaza or Walt Disney World cheeping out on the tile in Morocco. They are genuinely concerned about the direction of the Walt Disney World Resort since Iger returned as CEO in 2022.

Since Iger’s return, the Walt Disney World Resort has fallen behind Universal Orlando Resort. And with Disney fans watching as Epic Universe promises the next generation of theme park technology and attractions, they are wondering when Disney World will get some of that.

Fans are deeply concerned about the issues Tiana’s Bayou Adventure has been facing. As the only new ride coming to the Magic Kingdom this year, Disney fans had high hopes, but it has constantly broken down during previews, causing guests to question the ride’s vision.

Suffice it to say, the average Disney fan has lost faith in Iger over what has happened at the Disney Resort recently.

So, when Iger sat down for what appeared to be a meeting with Walt Disney, social media users had some thoughts about what would be said between the once and current king of The Walt Disney Company, and for once, social media did not disappoint.

One user posted this caption of the photo of Iger sitting next to Walt Disney:

Bob: “I could have sworn this statue just shrugged my arm off of it” Bob’s Asst: “there is no way sir. Even if you have totally led this company completely astray of Walt’s vision. Communicore hall is a great success” Photographer: “oh look at that lovely bird over there”

Users then had some fun with the photo of Iger and Walt Disney, moving Iger into different positions and having Walt trying to get away from his company’s current CEO.

Bob Iger’s visit to EPCOT and the social media backlash should show Iger and Disney that fans are fed up and want something new now.

How would you caption the photo of Bob Iger sitting next to Walt Disney?