The Crumbling Castle: Disney World’s Cheap Upgrades Falling Apart in Front of Guests

Since their inception, the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World have been known for their attention to detail. It’s always been the way Walt Disney wanted it.

That explains why you’re never more than 30 feet from a trash can at a Disney theme park or the intricate details in the Haunted Mansion at the Magic Kingdom. But that was a long time ago, from a distant generation of detail and storytelling.

Today’s creations at Walt Disney World seem more concerned with the bottom line rather than complete and total immersion in the story, and guests are starting to notice.

Disney World guests are taking to social media to show the world glaring examples of the theme parks falling apart or in disrepair. Whether it be the panels falling off the Magic Kingdom monorail or excess grime built up on the canopy at Tron Lightcycle/Run, guests are starting to notice the decline in quality.

This lack of attention to detail is also starting to show itself in some of the newer refurbishments that were recently completed at Disney World. Guests are also beginning to fear that this is a sign of things to come.

CommuniCore Plaza

The transformation of EPCOT seemed to take forever, literally. It started before COVID-19, and barely anyone can remember the times before.

The refurbishment of EPCOT will end later this month with the opening of CommuniCore Hall. Still, based on some social media posts, The Walt Disney Company may have to redo a large portion of World Celebration that was recently finished.

Looks like it's already almost time for the overhaul of the EPCOT overhaul! https://t.co/Fa3mNSBbpz — Brayden (@SirBrayden) June 1, 2024

Disney replaced some of the concrete walkways with metal grates and placed large planters on top of them.

As expected, the planters trapped water and leaked water onto the grates, which began to rust after only a few months. Instead of using stainless steel or another substance that wouldn’t rust, Walt Disney World used a cheaper material that easily rusted and now has to be replaced.

World Showcase Morocco Pavilion

When EPCOT opened the World Showcase, each pavilion was meant to represent a country best. Some countries even sent skilled artisans to Central Florida to help build the pavilions.

The King of Morocco sent artisans to the Walt Disney World Resort to help build its pavilion, including detailed tile work. However, after decades, the beautiful tile patterns needed to be refurbished.

Overall, the WDI refurbishment of the Morocco pavilion has gone well however we have our first misstep and it’s a big one. The elaborate planters once handcrafted by the King of Morocco’s artisans has been dumbed down using tile which belongs on the restroom floor at DHS. pic.twitter.com/MAT6E1nzX7 — Belle (@FiBelleFi) May 27, 2024

Rather than bring back the craftspeople from Morocco, Disney World chose to try to recreate the patterns themselves. The results have been described as “Home Depot special” and “something that belongs on a bathroom floor.”

While tiling in a World Showcase pavilion may not seem like a big deal, it’s one of those unique pieces that make Disney World special and that guests notice.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

By now, everyone has seen the social media reports on the breakdowns at the Magic Kingdom’s newest ride. The previews of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure have been a disaster for Disney, with numerous breakdowns and evacuations.

Disney is in a sad state. After championing this ride for several years and putting everything Imagineering could into it, they can't keep it running, have had multiple multiple evacuations and full animatronic system wide shut downs during the previews. What happened to Disney? pic.twitter.com/S5vw9h16Y0 — Buzz Bradley 🌐 (@DisneyOnParade) June 3, 2024

One of the main complaints is that while the animatronics are impressive, Disney didn’t invest enough in the ride system.

With the ride opening in three weeks, Walt Disney World has halted previews, drained the water, and is currently working on the ride system. However, there is no way of knowing if the attraction will be ready for its late-June opening.

What’s Next?

The Walt Disney Company has committed to spending $17 billion at the Walt Disney World Resort over the next 15 years. Some of that money will have to fix these and many other issues.

They clearly, from a budgetary standpoint, were not prepared to re-theme an attraction of this magnitude. And that's okay. I'm not sure why they felt like they just had to get this thing done ASAP no matter what. And we know Disney; they don't admit their mistakes. They won't… — Disney Glimpses (@disneyglimpses) June 2, 2024

However, if Disney continues to take the cheap road with its future projects, attendance will continue to decline, as guests aren’t willing to pay exorbitant prices for low quality.

What issues have you seen while visiting Walt Disney World?