This week, Disney fans will descend on Southern California for the D23 Expo in Anaheim. The Ultimate Disney Fan Event will draw thousands of attendees across the United States to Orange County.

Disney fans are expecting dozens of significant announcements about the future of The Walt Disney Company and expansion projects at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort.

However, this year’s D23 Expo may come with a surprise. Los Angeles County and Southern California health officials warn that an unprecedented spread could overwhelm the Disney event.

Over the past two weeks, LA County officials have found a dramatic increase in COVID-19 in the wastewater in Southern California. California is now considered at “very high” risk, one of only four states in America with that designation, including Florida.

Dr. Elizabeth Hudson, regional chief of infectious disease at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, told the Los Angeles Times:

It does seem like we are spitting out more and more variants a lot more quickly, and that’s probably to be expected. This virus is still very, very new to humans, and the virus wants to live, and the way that it lives is by evading immunity. If you have cough-and-cold symptoms, at this point, living in Los Angeles, you should really think that they are COVID until proven otherwise.

However, health officials are not the only ones warning D23 guests about the uptick in Southern California’s “Flirt” variant. Visitors who arrived at the event early to spend time at the Disneyland Resort also warned their fellow attendees that COVID-19 is different this time.

One wrote on social media:

D23 PSA (since it’s smushy with tons of ppl): If you have nausea or have food poisoning, take a Covid test. When getting meds for what started with tummy trouble, a pharmacist gave me a Covid test and I was positive. (I’ll be fine) It’s very different symptoms for me vs 2022.

This year’s D23 Expo events are expected to be very crowded. Doctors suggest wearing a mask and social distancing to prevent the spread of the disease. However, social distancing may not be possible at the Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Officials warn guests that they should take a COVID-19 test if they feel sick. Over the past three weeks, Southern California has seen a 13 percent positive rate on tests.

Be careful at this year’s D23 Expo, or you may leave with an unexpected gift.

Do you still pay attention to COVID-19 guidelines?