High Alert! Disney World Vacations in Jeopardy as Disease Spreads Across Florida

It has been more than four years since the COVID-19 virus landed on American shores, disrupting our daily lives and killing millions.

The disease forced the closure of the Walt Disney World Resort, and when it opened, the number of guests was limited, and they had to wear masks.

Since that initial wave, the science community has learned much about the virus, how it spreads from person to person, and the best ways to prevent it from spreading.

However, with COVID precautions such as masks becoming very polarizing, the disease has been able to continue to spread across the country in waves that follow the seasons. Sadly, we have entered another one of those waves, dramatically impacting Florida.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, Florida also has one of the highest increases in hospitalization rates due to COVID in the country.

Aron Hall, deputy director for science in the CDC’s Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division, said:

We are seeing patterns that are consistent with what we have observed over the last couple of years in the summer, where we have seen upticks in activity that have occurred around this time of year that are not quite as large as what we see during the winter peaks. The activity that we are seeing now is consistent with previous trends. It is an important reminder that there are key measures that folks can take to protect themselves.

Across America, there has been a 115 percent increase in the share of emergency room patients, and scientists have discovered yet another variant of the disease.

The newest variant, KP.3, accounts for more than a third of the new infections across the United States. Hall said that it is the most contagious of the variants, as Americans have yet to build up immunity to it.

Guests heading on a Walt Disney World vacation must be aware of the increase and take precautions as the virus spikes in Florida. This is especially important while waiting in line at indoor attractions.

The CDC expects this wave to stay in Florida for the coming months until the heat breaks in September. As is the case with these waves, they tend to stay in warmer climates during the summer months when people tend to be indoors and then make their way north.

So, as you head to Florida, be careful of public spaces, and if you’re sick, stay home.

Are you concerned about COVID-19, or do you think it’s a thing of the past?