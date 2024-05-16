New COVID Super Variant Threatens Million of Disney World Vacationers, CDC Updates Florida

The COVID-19 pandemic might have occurred years ago, but some strains of the virus are still making their way around the world. Recently, two new strains seem to be targeting Florida and the United States, potentially sending traveling shockwaves for millions of Walt Disney World vacationers this summer.

CDC Warns Florida of Two New COVID Super Variants: Disney World Vacations on High Alert

Two new COVID-19 subvariants, nicknamed FLiRT, are increasingly edging out the dominant winter strain ahead of a possible summer surge in infections. Officially known as KP.2 and KP.1.1, these subvariants are estimated to be about 20% more transmissible than JN.1, the winter’s primary subvariant, according to Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases expert at UC San Francisco. According to the U.S., the FLiRT subvariants comprised approximately 35% of national COVID-19 infections during the two weeks starting April 28.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). By contrast, JN.1 now accounts for 16% of infections, down from over 80% during mid-winter. Dr. David Bronstein, an infectious diseases specialist at Kaiser Permanente Southern California, noted, “It’s been quite a while since we’ve had a new dominant variant in the U.S. With each variant that takes over, we see increased transmissibility — it’s easier to spread from person to person. That’s the concern with FLiRT.” KP.2, the largest FLiRT subvariant, is proliferating.

In late March, it accounted for just 4% of estimated infections nationwide; most recently, it’s estimated at 28.2%. The new subvariants have been dubbed FLiRT due to mutations in the evolved COVID-19 virus. Dr. Chin-Hong explained, “Instead of an ‘L,’ there’s an ‘F.’ Instead of a ‘T,’ there’s an ‘R.’ And then they put an ‘i’ in to make it cute.”

Despite increased transmissibility, these mutations don’t appear to cause more severe disease, and current vaccines are expected to remain effective, given the slight differences from the winter version. This comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record lows, with 5,098 admissions for the week ending April 27 — a significant decrease from the winter peak of 35,137 admissions for the week ending January 6.

As of May 1, hospitals are no longer required to report COVID-19 admissions to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, with only voluntary submissions now posted nationally. In Los Angeles County, COVID-19 levels seem low, with coronavirus levels in wastewater at 8% of the winter peak for the week ending April 27. Some doctors anticipate a summer uptick in COVID cases, as in previous seasons.

Dr. Chin-Hong warned, “By the summer, we can expect people’s immunity to be slightly lower.” Those who are older or immunocompromised are potentially at higher risk for more severe disease. Additionally, people often gather indoors during summer to escape the heat, increasing the risk of transmission in crowded venues.

According to the CDC, over 42,000 COVID-19 deaths were recorded nationally, significantly higher than the estimated 24,000 flu deaths during the same period between October and April. However, this is lower than the previous season’s 70,000 COVID deaths and far less than the first two devastating pandemic winters, which saw over 272,000 deaths between October 2021 and April 2022 and more than 370,000 deaths between October 2020 and April 2021. In February, the CDC recommended that seniors 65 and older get a second dose of the updated vaccine if at least four months have passed since their last injection.

CDC also recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive a dose of the updated vaccine. “The most important thing people can do right now is get the vaccine,” Dr. Bronstein emphasized. He advised those particularly vulnerable to continue masking in crowded places like airports and planes. Additionally, he stressed the importance of sick individuals staying home to prevent spreading the virus, particularly to older people. If they must leave home, they should wear a mask.

Before summer travel, Dr. Chin-Hong suggested that older individuals consult their healthcare provider about ensuring access to Paxlovid. This antiviral drug reduces the risk of hospitalization and death when taken by at-risk individuals with mild-to-moderate illness. He also recommended that healthcare providers prescribe Paxlovid to high-risk travelers as a precautionary measure, as the FDA has fully approved the drug. Earlier this year, Pemgarda, a monoclonal antibody for emergency use, became available to help protect the most vulnerable, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients.

WDW Guests: Don’t Panic, Just Be Careful and Plan Accordingly

Administered intravenously once every three months, Pemgarda can help prevent COVID-19 if exposed. Anticipation is building for a new version of the COVID-19 vaccine, possibly to be released by September. Dr. Chin-Hong indicated that it could be designed against last winter’s JN.1 strain or the rising FLiRT subvariants.

For Disney World guests this summer, the emergence of new COVID-19 subvariants, such as FLiRT, and the potential for increased transmissibility pose several implications. Here’s what guests can expect and how they should prepare. With more transmissible subvariants, guests may need to be more vigilant about health precautions.

This could include wearing masks in crowded areas, frequent hand washing, and maintaining physical distance. It’s crucial for guests, especially those who are older or immunocompromised, to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccinations. This will help reduce the risk of severe illness and improve overall safety during their visit.

How Might the Parks Respond This Summer if These Variants Get Worse?

There might be an uptick in COVID-19 cases during the summer, so guests should stay informed about the latest health advisories and possible changes in park policies related to COVID-19. Disney World may implement or reinforce safety measures such as increased sanitation, health screenings, and mask mandates in certain areas to protect guests and staff. Guests planning to travel to Disney World should consider discussing with their healthcare providers the possibility of taking preventive measures such as antiviral medications like Paxlovid if they are at higher risk.

Guests should monitor their health closely and stay home if they experience symptoms of COVID-19. If symptoms develop at the park, they should follow recommended protocols such as isolating and wearing a mask to prevent spreading the virus. By staying informed and taking proactive health measures, Disney World guests can enjoy their visit while minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

In response to the news of new COVID-19 subvariants and the potential for increased transmissibility, Disney World is likely to take several steps to ensure its guests’ and staff’s safety and well-being. Here’s how Disney World might respond. Disney World could reinforce existing health and safety measures or introduce new ones.

This might include stricter mask mandates, especially indoors or in crowded areas, and more frequent sanitation of high-touch surfaces. The park may continue to encourage guests and employees to stay updated with their COVID-19 vaccinations, possibly providing information on where to get vaccinated locally for those traveling to the park. Disney World might reintroduce or enhance health screenings at entry points, including temperature checks and rapid testing, to quickly identify and manage potential cases.

Expect regular updates from Disney World regarding any protocol changes or new guidelines. The park will likely use its app, website, and social media channels to inform guests about the latest health advisories and operational changes. To accommodate guests who might need to change their plans due to illness or exposure to COVID-19, Disney World might continue offering flexible cancellation and rescheduling policies.

This ensures guests can adjust their travel plans without significant financial penalties. Disney World may manage park capacity more strictly to prevent overcrowding, thereby reducing the risk of virus transmission. This could involve limiting the number of guests allowed in the park at any time.

Onsite medical services might be enhanced, with increased availability of medical staff and facilities to handle COVID-19 cases and other health emergencies promptly. Disney World will likely continue or enhance protective measures for its employees, including providing personal protective equipment (PPE), regular health screenings, and promoting vaccination among staff.

By taking these proactive steps, Disney World aims to create a safer environment for everyone while ensuring guests enjoy their visit with minimal disruptions. Public health guidelines and the evolving situation regarding COVID-19 subvariants will guide the park’s response. There is no need to panic or cancel any upcoming Disney World trips you have this summer or fall, as the CDC has yet to declare anything significant like a new pandemic (thankfully).

Just stay alert, check out the CDC website from time to time, keep enjoying yourself, wash your hands, try to keep a distance if you see someone coughing or looking a little sick out in public, be careful and healthy when traveling, and as always: remember to have fun as you venture off to one of the most magical places on earth.