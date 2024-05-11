Disney World Location Opens for First Time Since Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Walt Disney World Resort has opened its doors to a location that has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic first struck the parks back in 2020.

Disney Location Opens Its Doors for First Time in Four Years

At Disney’s Hollywood Studios’ 35th-anniversary celebration, a long-lost feature has made a triumphant return. While exploring Echo Lake, guests were delighted to find that the Tune-In Lounge once again offers seating and is open to guests. Nestled between the 50’s Prime Time Cafe and the Hollywood & Vine Restaurant, this cherished hideaway serves classic cocktails, wine, and other alcoholic beverages.

Had a few drinks at the Tune-In Lounge since they actually have seats at the bar now. They didn’t have any last time I was here! pic.twitter.com/wR2SodNuLf — Ivonne (@servoisnaked) May 2, 2024

A beloved spot among fans, the Tune-In Lounge shuttered its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic and the rest of Walt Disney World. Upon its reopening in 2021, the lounge lacked seating, leaving patrons to either stand at the bar or take their drinks on the go. While its nostalgic ambiance, attentive service, and impressive drink selection continued to draw crowds, the absence of seating dimmed its allure.

Fortunately, we’re thrilled to announce that seating has returned. Guests wasted no time settling in, though the new bar chairs sport a slightly subtler aesthetic compared to the previous decor. Despite the lack of food offerings, appetizers, or the famed PB&J Shake from the adjacent 50s Prime Time Cafe, the Tune-In Lounge remains ideal for a leisurely break.

Its charming 50s-themed decor, vintage television loops, and enticing drink menu make it a haven for relaxation and enjoyment. The Tune-In Lounge, a nostalgic 1950s-themed bar and lounge, resides within Disney’s Hollywood Studios, nestled on Echo Lake between the 50’s Prime Time Cafe and Hollywood and Vine restaurants. Embracing the charm of a 1950s living room, it offers patrons a delightful ambiance to savor 50s-inspired cocktails, milkshakes, and classic American fare.

Renowned for its relaxed atmosphere and delectable offerings, the Tune-In Lounge is often touted as an excellent alternative for those seeking a taste of the 50’s Prime Time Cafe experience without needing an Advance Dining Reservation. Operating hours are from 10:45 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, extending until 9:30 p.m. on Saturdays and concluding at 9 p.m. on Sundays. Wheelchair accessible and accommodating for groups, the Tune-In Lounge caters to adults, making it an ideal spot for gatherings or casual meetups.

However, it’s not recommended for children’s birthday celebrations. With a price range of $10 to $20, the lounge accepts payment via credit and debit cards, though it does not accommodate checks or NFC mobile payments. The return of seating to the Tune-In Lounge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios is excellent news for guests visiting Disney World.

It offers visitors a comfortable and nostalgic space to unwind and enjoy classic cocktails, milkshakes, and American cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere reminiscent of the 1950s. With seating now available again, guests can take a break from their park adventures, relax, and enjoy their drinks and snacks at leisure. This enhancement enhances the overall guest experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, providing another option for guests to enjoy quality time with friends and family while immersing themselves in the park’s unique ambiance.