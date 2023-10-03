Disney World Allegedly Dangerous for Guests Amid Lockdown Reports

Last week, Inside the Magic reported a rise in COVID-19 cases coming out of Walt Disney World Resort. A fan discussion of the phenomenon became so heated that moderators locked down the thread, which led some fans to falsely believe that the Central Florida Disney theme parks are on “lockdown.”

The opposite is true. Months ago, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s hand-picked Central Florida Tourism Oversight District board outlawed COVID-19 restrictions at Walt Disney World Resort. Following Inside the Magic’s reporting last week, some medical professionals warn that guests could be in grave danger without COVID-19 mitigation at Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney Springs.

In a recent video, TikToker and board-certified physician Dr. Stella (@drstellac) sarcastically quipped that “no one could have foreseen” the rise in COVID-19 cases after all social distancing and mask mandates left Walt Disney World Resort.

“What? Are you shocked? Come for the fun, then leave with [COVID-19],” she wrote.

Dozens of commenters recounted coming back from Walt Disney World Resort and neighboring Universal Orlando Resort with the disease.

“A friend of mine just got back from there and now have covid,” said @myonlysonshine17.

“Friend of mine went to Universal a few weeks ago and brought covid back,” @billiebillieb wrote. “Swears he got it on the flight.”

“I’m here right now, only been to Animal Kingdom so far and on day 2, I am bed ridden already,” @rushnbot replied.

Others discussed the dangers of visiting Disney Parks with COVID-19 in the air. (The disease can be life-threatening and cause lasting complications known as Long COVID.)

“We go to Disney often but always wear KN95s indoors or in crowds and do outdoor dining,” @talasworld20 commented.

“Yet even people who should know better are traveling unmasked to super spreader events,” said @rx0rcist, a nurse with more than a million followers on TikTok. “We’re doomed.”

“If everyone did their part it wouldn’t be like this,” @sociallyanxiousparalegal agreed. “Wear a mask, wash your hands. Use sanitizer. It’s not rocket science.”

Walt Disney World Resort has almost entirely returned to normal operations since phased COVID-19 reopenings. Guests are permitted to wear masks on property, but not mandated. Vaccines are encouraged.

Catching COVID-19 is always a risk in crowded areas, such as concerts or theme parks. Wearing masks, testing frequently, and staying home when symptomatic can help reduce the spread.

