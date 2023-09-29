Disney Closes “Offensive” Pirates of the Caribbean Ride

Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride abruptly shut its doors this week. Magic Kingdom guests were rushed away and given no explanation for the closure.

Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean has undergone numerous changes throughout its decades in operation. The most controversial came in 2018 when Walt Disney Imagineers turned a redheaded animatronic from a bride at auction to an independent female pirate running the show. Some fans were upset that Disney softened the rough edges of real-life piracy. But others were happy to see a feminist twist on the ride.

In the last year, some Disney Parks fans advocated for further modern updates to the still “offensive” attraction. Once stirred controversy when, in a now-deleted TikTok, she mentioned feeling uncomfortable on the ride.

“I just think this is kind of a weird ride,” the fan said. “I don’t know… It’s just a little bit rapey.”

Despite the controversy, versions of the boat ride that inspired the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise currently operate in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort, Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland.

“Set sail on a swashbuckling voyage to a long-forgotten time and place when pirates and privateers ruled the seas,” the official Disney attraction description reads. “Board a weathered barge for a treacherous voyage to the 17th century, when rowdy rogues and ruthless rapscallions ransacked Caribbean seaport towns. Sing along as pirates serenade you with their anthem, ‘Yo Ho, Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).’”

“Sail past haunted Dead Man’s Cove. Navigate cannon fire between a Caribbean fort and a striking 12-gun galleon. Behold boisterous buccaneers drunk on the spoils of plunderin’ as flames engulf a seaside town. Be sure to keep a spry eye out for Captain Jack Sparrow, from The Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Ye beware, mateys: Dead men tell no tales!”

Sudden Closure

Walt Disney World Resort guest and TikTok user @emilyrobxrts shared a video of herself stuck on Pirates of the Caribbean this week. After about ten minutes, Disney cast members turned on the ride’s overhead lights and began the evacuation process:

Missing out on the end of a classic attraction might be disappointing for some guests, but this TikToker was thrilled to see backstage areas.

“This is literally my dream,” she said. “This entire trip I’ve been manifesting an in-show exit on Pirates of the Caribbean.”

What caused the Pirates of the Caribbean ride breakdown and evacuation is unknown. The attraction operated normally at the time of this article’s publication.

