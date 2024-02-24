Norovirus Outbreak Makes Disney World a Target

The Walt Disney World Resort is home to several marvelous rides and attractions that have brought joy to millions for decades, but it’s also home to an average of 57,000 visitors a day, all packed into close quarters for long periods of time while they wait in line to get a hug from Mickey Mouse. While it might be where dreams come true, it’s also one of the most infectious.

While it’s certainly true that many sanitation and prevention practices have changed since the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, that doesn’t mean viruses stop reproducing and that countless people don’t get violently ill each year. Any place with a significantly large group of people is a spawning ground for germs, and Disney is no exception.

A recent report from the CDC showed a rise in Norovirus sweeping the northeast, and due to how rapidly it spreads, it’s logical to assume that one of the hottest tourism destinations on the planet could quickly become affected. Given that the disease is often spread in enclosed spaces like schools, nursing homes, and other such places, Disney might be next to be hit.

Norovirus is Never Magical

According to recent coverage by NBC News,

“The [Northeast] region has been seeing over 13% of norovirus tests come back positive, on average, since late January, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s a higher share than in any other part of the U.S. right now, but lower than the region’s rate at this time last year…” Related: Disney Reveals Obscene New Figment Location in EPCOT

While the report primarily addresses the Northeast region, the same report also states that the virus can spread with minimal physical contact, as well as being a foodborne and waterborne virus, something that’s practically unavoidable at Walt Disney World. NBC also shares,

“Norovirus spreads easily on hands and surfaces — just a few particles are enough to make someone sick, and people with the illness shed billions of virus particles in their stool and vomit. The virus can linger on objects and surfaces for days or even weeks.”

Norovirus is a very common sickness, often confused for food poisoning, with similar symptoms, including vomiting, nausea, diarrhea, and stomach pain. However, it can very easily ruin anyone’s Disney vacation. Fortunately, Disney has a protocol in place for any potential guests finding themselves unwell.

On its planning page, Disney shares,

“If a member of your travel party is feeling unwell and needs to see a health care provider, there are a few options. If you are in the theme park, you can visit the First Aid center in each of the theme parks to speak with a nurse. If you are in your Disney Resort hotel, you can request in-room medical services by calling the Front Desk of your Resort. Guests can also receive complimentary transportation to a Centra Care Urgent Care clinic. This service can be arranged through the First Aid center in the theme parks, at the Front Desk of your Disney Resort hotel, or by calling the number listed for AdventHealth.”

Of course, potential guests can also do a lot on their part to prevent the spread of the virus. Similar to how they were encouraged to follow prevention procedures during COVID, travelers should monitor their health for any symptoms, stay away from crowds when feeling ill, and (as always) wash their hands as much as they can.

As Ben Franklin once said, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. A little common sense can go a long way and help keep the magic healthy in your next Disney trip.

Are you staying healthy on your Disney trips? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!