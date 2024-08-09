Disney Unveils New Details About Avengers Campus Attraction, Fans Disappointed

New details about the long-awaited attraction coming to Avengers Campus have been released, and fans are not happy.

D23 is upon us; with it, all kinds of announcements from The Walt Disney Company are on the way. New attractions and themed expansions, upcoming movies and series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel Studios, and Lucasfilm, and surely a ton of surprises will be revealed this weekend!

Unfortunately, the first peek at this iconic event has left fans underwhelmed, particularly the first look at the new attraction coming to Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

Theme park and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared photos of the ride vehicle that is planned to be featured in the upcoming attraction at Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure.

And after years of waiting for a groundbreaking attraction, fans were disappointed to see what’s coming to the MCU-inspired land.

NEW: Here’s a new look at King Thanos and the ride vehicle coming to Avengers Campus as part of the Multiverse attraction at DCA. More photos:

While some fans pointed out that the vehicle is similar to the one used in Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, which recently opened in Tokyo DisneySea, many compared it to the ride vehicle Universal theme parks used in The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man and TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D.

User @FormidablePof laughed at the comparison and the possibility of the new ride using the same technology as Universal, mentioning that The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man opened at Universal Orlando Resort in 1999.

@Mileos4 joined the conversation by saying, “Can’t wait for people to call the Spider-Man ride vehicle from the 90s “groundbreaking“ because Disney’s doing it. Anytime Disney does something that another company has done already, people will ignore the fact that it’s already been done and say it’s groundbreaking.”

The disappointment continued with @Chicago7Charlie responding, “So…screens. AGAIN. I can hear Universal laughing from here.” @oc_pete added, “I want a thrill ride not just a simulation of some sort of big screens.”

User @hannibalsbat agreed, commenting, “not another trackless ride 😭😭😭😭 yall just give us a roller coaster i’m begging.”

Others steered away from the ride and focused on the attraction’s timeline. @ScottKumka commented, “I would like to remind everyone that from the moment shovels entered the ground to remove the old Herc and Xena building til the opening day for Transformers was almost exactly 1 year. Somehow I doubt Disney will be that fast once construction begins.”

Some fans, however, mentioned there’s still hope for the attraction to be unique by incorporating practical thrill elements, which will hopefully be the direction Disney aims for.

User @LittleAussie42 responded, “This can be groundbreaking, like Rise was, if it has a practical thrill element. Imagine another drop tower, or perhaps a small rollercoaster portion in this ride that seems to be just a dark ride simulator attraction. I hope it delivers and isn’t just another okay ride.”

Unfortunately, as the news spread, so did the reactions. TikTok Disney creator @thesamanthasouza shared a video voicing her surprise and disappointment, remembering all the time fans have had to wait for this attraction to come to life.

“We waited multiple D23s, Destination D23s, multiple iterations of this Avengers Quinjet ride, which then wasn’t a Quinjet ride anymore, which then you used to have your own little thing, and then you would have this multi-vehicle experience, and then we were gonna build it, and then they didn’t build it and there’s been no sign of them building it, only for them to show us the ride vehicle, FINALLY at this D23 and its THIS?!”

Samantha added, “Are you trying to tell me that we’ve been waiting for what is, in essence, the Transformers or Spider-Man ride vehicle that Universal had back in 1998?” You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

D23 avengers ride vehicle reveal is basically going to be the same as Transformers or Spiderman at Universal… a ride that was conceived in 1998…yay? #d23expo #d23expo2024 #d232024 #disneyadult #distok #samanthasouza #avengersride #avengerscampus #d23news

While the ride vehicle has received mixed reactions from fans, details on the attraction are yet to be revealed. We will likely learn more about the upcoming Avengers Campus attraction during this year’s D23 Disney Experiences Showcase and hear about all the exciting plans The Walt Disney Company has for its theme parks worldwide.

Remember, you have the final word. Let Inside the Magic and our readers know your opinion about this upcoming ride at Disney California Adventure in the comments below!