‘Walt Disney’ Confirmed To Be Erased From Park’s Official Title as Major Announcement Causes Disappointment

D23 is happening this weekend, so some major news is coming from Disney. One of the biggest news is the confirmation of an entire theme park getting a name change, along with other rather disappointing news.

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, previously known as the D23 Expo, will take place in Anaheim, California, from August 9 to 11, 2024. The event will celebrate various Disney properties, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. Attendees can look forward to an assortment of activities and features.

At Angels Stadium, guests will enjoy trivia contests and themed photo opportunities. The Incredibles Screening will offer food trucks and early entry for attendees. The Anaheim Packing District will host additional trivia, food, and drinks.

The event will also honor Disney Legends, featuring 14 notable figures who have contributed significantly to The Walt Disney Company. Participants can enter the Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes to win exclusive prizes and experiences.

Highlights of the Backlot Stage include a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Grey’s Anatomy and a discussion with the cast and creative team behind the Disney+ Original series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

The Disney+ Pavilion will offer multiple opportunities to meet Bluey and Bingo throughout the day. Additionally, the event will feature an expanded shopping experience with exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition pins, clothing, books, and music.

Disneyland Paris to Completely Change Park Name in Historic Overhaul

Additional information for D23 2024 includes complimentary round-trip shuttle service between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center before and after evening shows, subject to availability. D23 Gold Members will benefit from extra perks, discounts, and offers throughout the weekend.

Disney announced earlier this year Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris will be renamed Disney Adventure World when World of Frozen officially opens. We’ll likely hear more during the Experiences panel on Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/hh629kgASe — Scott Gustin @ D23 (@ScottGustin) August 9, 2024

Earlier this year, Disney revealed that Walt Disney Studios Park in Paris will be renamed Disney Adventure World with the upcoming debut of World of Frozen. Additional details regarding this rebranding will be unveiled during the Experiences panel scheduled for Saturday night. With the deletion of “Walt Disney” from the name, many fans were upset about the decision but are giving it a chance.

Another big reveal was an official Disney Adventure World model on display at the Parks and Experiences pavilion during D23 this year. This gave way to what many call an “empty” reveal, which disappointed thousands of people by making them wonder why things looked so empty.

Here’s a closer look at the Disney Adventure World model on display in the Parks and Experiences pavilion at #D23. pic.twitter.com/HaKFNPlJtK — Scott Gustin @ D23 (@ScottGustin) August 9, 2024

The recent reveal of Disney Adventure World’s new park model has left many fans disappointed. The presentation showcased only an empty model, lacking detailed elements such as specific rides and thematic features. Enthusiasts hoping to glimpse the park’s attractions and immersive environments were left wanting more.

The absence of concrete details about the rides and overall theming has created a sense of frustration among those eagerly anticipating a more decadent preview of the upcoming addition to the House of Mouse portfolio.

Additionally, some fans have been dismayed by the decision to remove “Walt Disney” from the park’s official title. The omission of the iconic name signifies a departure from the traditional homage to the founder’s legacy, a hallmark of Disney’s branding.

For many, “Walt Disney” in the park’s name symbolized the company’s heritage and commitment to preserving its history. The change represents a shift that has left long-time supporters feeling nostalgic and saddened by the loss of this historical reference. Still, the new name officially confirmed for this Disneyland Paris theme park should give new hope to those looking for a better guest experience when visiting Paris, France.