Disney Makes Huge ‘Bluey’ Deal at D23

For the past three (soon to be four) seasons, Bluey, Bingo, Bandit, and Chilli have dominated our screens. Thanks to a partnership with the House of Mouse, Bluey keeps fans consistently glued to Disney+, Disney Junior, or wherever the show is streamed.

Although it might be one of the most popular shows on Disney+, Bluey and the rest of Ludo’s cavalcade of cartoon dogs have yet to interact much with Disney outside of the studio’s magical streaming service. After years of such tremendous popularity, you would think fans would at least see her and Bingo at the parks.

Disney has the broadcasting rights to Bluey but not the actual ownership or merchandise rights, meaning she can’t make an appearance without Ludo’s complete say-so. However, a preview from this year’s D23 Expo (seen below) might soon change that fact.

Bluey Comes to Disney

The #D23 Disney+ pavilion is home to Bluey’s home (and Bluey and Bingo meet and greets), TARDIS, a Taylor Swift photo backdrop, props from Percy Jackson, and more. pic.twitter.com/dpr0Npl2Su — Scott Gustin @ D23 (@ScottGustin) August 9, 2024

Along with photo ops and prop displays for Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Doctor Who, and Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, @ScottGustin shares that the Disney+ pavilion has a Character Meet and Greet for Bluey and Bingo set up alongside the other displays. While this isn’t the first time the cheeky dogs have had a theme-park-related appearance, this is a first for Disney, and it might not be the last.

Before the show became such a pop culture phenomenon, Disney actually passed on the opportunity to welcome the cartoon dog into the fold. A report from Bloomberg shared that the studio was supposedly in talks with BBC and Ludo to license the merchandise and park rights to the show and characters back in 2019, but The Walt Disney Company ultimately decided against it.

Of all the words of tongue and pen, the saddest are “it might have been.” As massive as this missed opportunity was, Disney might be making up for sins of the past by finally bringing Bluey into the theme parks.

For Real Life?

Although Disney has not made any formal announcement (yet), this weekend’s D23 might reveal more than just theme park rides and announcements from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Walt Disney Animation Studios. Bluey and Bingo might be an exclusive Disney+ feature for now, but how long will it be before they finally debut at Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort?

Currently, the primary place for fans to see the beloved characters outside a screen is at Cbeebies Land at Alton Towers or one of Bluey’s other publicity events. A little Disney magic could go a long way in bringing Bluey to a much wider audience.

In this Bluey buff’s opinion, there’s no reason Disney would have a full-on Bluey Character Meet and Greet if something wasn’t going on behind the scenes. Having such a beloved character only accessible for one weekend feels too small of a move for an event this big.

While Disney will most certainly reveal more at the end of D23, something is going on between Disney and Ludo to make this happen. It might be a simple character opportunity at the Disney parks, which fans would love, but it also might be something as big as a full Bluey area at EPCOT to represent Australia. Only Disney knows for sure.

Is Bluey coming to the Disney parks after all these years? Tell Inside the Magic what you think in the comments below!